Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
TOP 14

Montpellier sack Patrice Collazo 24 hours after relegation escape

By Neil Fissler
Montpellier's French head coach Patrice Collazo looks on prior to the French Top14 rugby union match between Montpellier Herault Rugby and Stade Toulousain Rugby (Toulouse) at The GGL Stadium in Montpellier, southern France on May 18, 2024. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Montpellier have rewarded Patrice Collazo for saving them from relegation with the sack less than 24 hours after winning the Top 14 access match with Grenoble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collazo was handed control of Montpellier in November, two weeks after being sacked by Brive following the dismissal of former Leicester Tigers legend Richard Cockerill, who is now in charge of Georgia.

The former La Rochelle and Toulon boss always faced an uphill struggle at Montpellier, which lost six of its first seven games of the season. He was never able to lift them out of the danger zone.

Owner Mohed Altrad brought in disgraced former French coach Bernard Laporte as the side’s new director of rugby and has decided that another change of direction is needed for the 2022 Top 14 champions.

Montpellier, who were European Challenge Cup winners in 2021 after being Leicester in London, saved their top-flight status when Louis Carbonel converted a late penalty to see off brave Grenoble 20-18.

And now, a day after orchestrating their comeback at The Stade des Alpes, Collazo will find himself looking for a new job for the second time in nine months, with his axing expected to be confirmed at any time.

Billionaire Altrad has been locked in meetings all day and is expected to clean house in the coaching office with Vincent Etcheto and Christian Labit, also expected to leave through the exit door.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laporte is set for promotion as club president-elect. Former training centre boss Joan Caudullo will join him to work with the senior team, and Benoit Paillaugue will join him as Montpellier’s new head coach.

The club have also been busy in the transfer market, with 12 players, including Billy Vunipola, joining the club and another 12, including match-winning Carbonel, who is joining Stade Francais on their way out.

Related

Bernard Laporte's Montpellier escape relegation by a whisker

2022 Top 14 champions Montpellier came within a whisker of shock loss in their Top 14 relegation playoff, where defeat would have meant demotion to the ProD2. 

Read Now

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

2

Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final

3

Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

4

Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

5

Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

6

Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

7

Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

8

Fissler Confidential: Sharks hunt Bok as Prem club launch desperate search

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Three decades have passed since a European team won at the Auckland stronghold, but England are good enough to make it happen.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'

England have booked a date in Tokyo with their irrepressible former coach in Japan and fireworks are guaranteed

FEATURE

Hamish Bain: 'After my first ball-carry, I felt a finger in my eye... what?!'

Scotsman Hamish Bain has charted a nomadic existence featuring two league titles and skulduggery in France.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Neale 1 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

If you want the big bucks in France, make sure you deliver!!

1 Go to comments
C
Craig 2 hours ago
Where Jake White ranks the Bulls' win over Leinster

From school level SA boys are big into big Defence it’s a culture commitment thing. They are judged on big tackles

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'You could fill a shrink’s notepad with all sorts of theories as to why Eddie Jones is as he is.'

Real entertaining read Mick! I do wonder though, why retired players aren’t more liberal with their views on EJ? Take Dylan Hartley for example. It’s well documented how Eddie beasted him to set an example and raise the bar for the rest of the squad. Surely once they’re retired and out of reach you would expect one or two interesting and attributable quotes…?

1 Go to comments
W
Warner 5 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Dont forget England has only won 8 tests against NZ since 1905 , 18% pretty pathetic considering it was your game. That equates to one win every 14.8years. Abysmal and to read RPass BLAH BLAH BLAH , theirs been greater players than from England and they made little difference. So with the tour coming up there’s a lot repeats made by WR of England beating NZ 8 times you should put it in context by repeating our 33 test wins. By tours end NZ will have 35 wins England will still be 8. Many have come to the FORTRESS and tried all have failed since 1994 , Eden Park. 48 consecutive test wins , how does this compare with ENG at Twickenham ???? Even with a new Coach unknown team England will find no easy pickings here , they will hv to fight like never before to stay in the game . GOOD LUCK

112 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 6 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Jeez Nick. You’ve certainly ‘lit the blue touch paper’ with this!!! So anyway, the fence has had enough and it’s beginning to creak. England have a shot, NZ are bright eyed and bushy tailed for their future with razor….but who wins??? That’s the $64,000 question…

112 Go to comments
M
Mitch 7 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

The 1970’s wasn’t a great decade for New Zealand rugby - 2 series losses in South Africa, a home series loss the British & Irish Lions in 71, the loss at Eden Park to England you referenced, a draw to the Wallabies in Australia 74, a loss to the men in Gold in 78 at Eden Park and then handing the Bledisloe Cup back to the Wallabies in 1979 at the SCG. I’ve been quietly confident of Wallabies sides going to Eden Park and winning Tri Nations tests in 2007, 08, 09 and 2011 as well as the 2011 World Cup SF and it’s fair to say our blokes didn’t get within cooee of victory bar the 2009 loss. I’ve looked at Springbok sides in 2010 and 2013 as capable of going to Auckland and beating the All Blacks and they didn’t get close either! For all the talk of the enterprising way England are capable of playing, their kicking game, kick chase game and their ability to defend their errors that result in turnovers will have to be on point. New Zealand’s ability on counter attack is unmatched at test level. Think back to Ireland’s loss at Eden Park two years ago. They hadn’t done a huge amount wrong by the half hour mark but were trailing 21-5.

112 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 7 hours ago
George Furbank: England won't rip up Six Nations playbook vs Japan

A lot of England chirp going on Never thought they were like that 🤷‍♂️😉😃

2 Go to comments
C
Craig 8 hours ago
Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

It’s all good for rugby guys. That's why there is so much more interest now. Fans enjoy it so much when it’s so competitive in a tournament

7 Go to comments
R
Robbie 8 hours ago
Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

Eddie was brilliant for England he gave us pleasure and belief.

5 Go to comments
D
David 9 hours ago
Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

Where to pinpoint? Well, when Eddie took over of course. Fancy dumping Dave Rennie for Fast Eddie - braindead move.

5 Go to comments
C
Craig 10 hours ago
Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

Rugby is only a sport and Eddie we really respect you as a coach in SA You don’t have to prove a thing to anybody. The bok players also really enjoy and respect you.

5 Go to comments
C
Carlin 10 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I think England are making their intentions very clear by having Marcus Smith and Fin Smith as their two main flyhalf options. Two players who have an attacking mindset. I hope they are allowed to showcase their talents on this tour as it will make it a very enjoyable series. There is some exciting backs selected in this squad and well balanced with an experienced pack. England will be well prepared also as already have had the 6 Nations and the Japan game will give them some valuable match practice. Thanks Nick for the good read.

112 Go to comments
T
Troy 10 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

This is why everyone hates to lose to England. They're always willing to tell you how good they are how they're going to beat you. They have one good win and want to tell you about it for the rest of time. All their failures of the past are overlooked and they'll go back 50 years if they have to to show why they can beat you. Well bring it on you Pommy blowhards, we'll see how good you think you are.

112 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 10 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Excellent article and analysis Yes England now are far different to that dirt tracker side on 2014 Looking far better and more complete than the side who almost ambushed the Boks Full of flair and power and it’s a big task for Razor and co Massive issues at lock which I hope wont be too costly New coaching team and with no warm up matches there is a real unknown and I would not be surprised to see them win in Dunedin first up

112 Go to comments
C
Clive 11 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Dear England. Please ask the ref not to hand any yellow or red cards to NZ. They always look for excuses for losing and this has lately become their most famous scapegoat.

112 Go to comments
D
David 11 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Interesting that many Razorheads are saying that we should all give Razor some leeway. A few losses here and there in the first year is part of the learning experience! Well- 1. ABs never lose or else 2. No such leeway was given to Ian Foster Same rules for Foster and Razor - no hypocrisy should be tolerated.

112 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 11 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Nick, all I can say is that after watching the demolition job Northampton pulled on the Bulls in the Champions Cup, I can’t wait for England to have a full go at the AB’s.

112 Go to comments
A
Adrian 12 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Nick, you could well be right, given you see a lot more of the games (Especially England) than I do. BUT As an Australian, I’m overwhelmed by the tallent, size, physicality, speed, handling, defence and kicking of this new bunch of kiwis. eg Hoskins Sotutu I know that the Blues only had a light training run on Friday to obliterate Australia’s best, but the Saturday game was wall to wall top shelf. If England are really good, we are in for something special, and if they aren't we are still in for something special. Unfortunately I’m not as pumped for Oz v Wales…but I hope I’m wrong.

112 Go to comments
B
Bruce 12 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

As an All Black fan I am looking forward to the English series. I think we have weaknesses at 2nd row but apart from that I think the talent coming through is 2nd to none. While I expect this series to be tough and quite possibly lose one of the tests I think that moving forward we will be looking at a great All Black era. There is exceptional talent coming through and complimented with top notch coaching it won’t look great for other countries.

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 12 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Great piece Nick, just annoying that you have said some of the things I've just written in a quarter finished article for the other place 😂. Especially comparing the schedule to 2014. Looking forward to the Japan match too, I love how Eddie wanted it played at midday in the Tokyo summer! The English revival in the RWC and 6n means that rugby has a big five again. Borthwick's a season and a half into his revolution while Razor hasn't even started yet. Robertson has a tough first year with five away matches against the rest of the big five (France have none!) All of those teams are more settled on and off the pitch too with established coaching teams and fewer post RWC retirements. Ireland and South Africa in particular are around the peak of their generational cycle and France are getting there.

112 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final
Search