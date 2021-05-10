    Harlequins full-back Mike Brown will face a disciplinary panel on Tuesday night following his red card against Gallagher Premiership opponents Wasps.

    Brown was sent off for stamping or trampling on Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor, who was holding him at a ruck, in an offence that could be his last act at the Twickenham Stoop.

    Stamping on the head carries a minimum ban of six matches, meaning the end of the Newcastle-bound star’s Quins career unless they reach the Premiership play-offs and the disciplinary hearing shows leniency.

    Brown is Quins’ record appearance holder, having played 351 first-team games, while he won 72 England caps between 2007 and 2018.

    Speaking immediately after Sunday’s 48-46 victory over Wasps, Quins scrum coach Adam Jones said: “In those situations when you’re being held in it can look a lot worse than it was. There was a lot going on as it happened.

    “Hopefully, common sense prevails and the different issues with it come through.”

    Brown will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel, the Rugby Football Union said, chaired by Matthew Weaver.

    Bath and England hooker Tom Dunn will appear before the same panel after his sending-off in Saturday’s home defeat against Bristol.

    Dunn was dismissed by referee Luke Pearce for a dangerous tackle – his second red card this season.

