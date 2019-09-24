McKee finally issues his response about Cheika's 'spirit of rugby' criticism of Fiji

  • LIVE
Fiji FIJ 27 Uruguay URU 30
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
South Africa RSA Canada CAN Tue
8 Oct
6:15am
Argentina ARG USA USA Wed
9 Oct
12:45am
Scotland SCO Russia RUS Wed
9 Oct
3:15am
Wales WAL Fiji FIJ Wed
9 Oct
5:45am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Glasgow GLA Fri
27 Sep
1:05pm
Ulster ULS Ospreys SWA Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Munster MUN Dragons GWE Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Kings KIN Cardiff CAR Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Scarlets SCA Connacht CON Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Benetton BEN Leinster LEI Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Zebre ZEB Sat
28 Sep
2:35pm
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
1:35pm
Leicester LEI Exeter EXE Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Northampton NOR Wasps WAS Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
Rugby World Cup    

McKee takes issue with Cheika

Back
Rugby World Cup    

McKee finally issues his response about Cheika's 'spirit of rugby' criticism of Fiji

John McKee has had his say on Michael Cheika’s criticism about the Fiji coach referring Reece Hodge to the citing official after their Pool D match against Australia last Saturday. 

Hodge escaped sanction during the game in Sapporo for his collision with Peceli Yato but the winger has now been cited by John Montgomery (Scotland) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle) in the 25th minute off the pool match Australia came from behind to win 39-21.

The Australian will attend a hearing in Tokyo on Wednesday that will be heard by an independent judicial committee chaired by Nigel Hampton, QC (New Zealand), former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former referee José Luis Rolandi (Argentina).

McKee said after naming his Fijian side for Wednesday’s second pool game versus Uruguay: “I will make one comment about this and the only comment, so I won’t get any more questions. 

“First and foremost, the World Rugby guidelines are quite clear around head injury assessment. Everyone is very well aware of the head injury framework and how they will be dealt with by the match officials and citing official.

(Continue reading below…)

“The process in the World Cup, it is the citing commissioner who cites people if they deem something could have been a red card offence and was missed on the field.

“In the citing official’s opinion, it’s a red card offence and it’s up to Australia Rugby to argue whatever they wish, and for the judiciary to decide.

“From our side, we lost a player who was nearly the most influential player on the park at that the time of the game for the rest of the game and because of the head injury, he can’t play in this game either.

“Maybe Michael Cheika’s views of what’s within the spirit of the game are slightly different to some other people, but it’s not up to me to decide what exactly he meant by that comment.”

Switching to the significance of featuring in the tournament’s first fixture at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, which has been built following the 2011 earthquake, McKee added: “It is certainly very important for international rugby to be brought back to the Kamaishi area and particularly the Rugby World Cup.

“For our players, we are aware of what happened eight years ago and there will be some thoughts to what happened in the past and also think ahead to how the area can get back on track.

“Even in the small time that I have been here during site visits, over two years I have seen a lot redevelopment. I remember my first site visit and it was pretty emotional. This site was just a building site and the whole area was devastated.

“To think of what happened when they had the tsunami and to see the redevelopment going on is quite incredible. Rugby is bigger than the game and it is important for our team to integrate with the community, which is why we have some people going to the community activity this afternoon.

“We make time to do that because, particularly in the areas such as this, to interact with the local people, it is good to mix the two cultures of Japanese and Fijian, but to also remember what has happened here.”

