Gallagher Premiership

Pat Lam's prognosis on Max Malins as Bears win comes at a cost

By Jon Newcombe
Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears - Gallagher Premiership Rugby BATH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 5: Bristol Bears' Max Malins during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Bristol Bears at Recreation Ground on October 5, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford -CameraSport via Getty Images)

Bristol Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam has confirmed that Max Malins, the Gallagher Premiership’s leading try-scorer, will be out for around eight weeks after suffering a knee injury in last Saturday’s derby win at Bath.

The recently announced Premiership Player of the Month for September has started the season on fire with five tries in three appearances – as many as he managed in the whole of last season’s league campaign.

However, he is now likely to miss four rounds of the Premiership and the start of the Bears’ Investec Champions Cup campaign, which kicks off against Leinster at Ashton Gate on December 8th.

Meanwhile, fly-half/centre James Williams is forecast to be out until Christmas after undergoing pectoral surgery.

Lam says both injuries came about as a result of Bristol’s determined rearguard effort at The Rec.

“I think when I look at their injuries and how they happened, it typified the effort we put in,” he said.

“With Jimmy, if you look where he came from to stop Ted Hill from scoring, in the act of doing that he has injured his pec, and he’ll be out for about 12 weeks.

“And Max Malins, when Sam Harris made his solo try, if you look at where Max came from, from the far side of the field, he put his body on the line and unfortunately got injured, too.

“Sometimes people question his contact but the tackle he put on him, and I think Sam Harris actually got injured at the same time, he got his leg stuck in between Sam’s legs, and it gave his knee a bit of a shake. He’s had a scan and the expected time back is about eight weeks.

“The way they did those injuries shows their commitment to the cause.”

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 28 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Wasting your time GD, some people just won’t be told…

447 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 54 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Willie Le Roux is sensational for the Bulls. His experience and tactical nouse is just amazing. That type of experience can't be lost and Rassie is exploiting the experienced players to the max in how he manages his players and games. The youngsters learn a lot from them.

52 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Nice analysis.

52 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

I enjoy the URC. It's going from strength to strength every season. 3 different winners from 3 different countries in 3 seasons, 4 if the truncated Rainbow Cup gets included where Benetton beat the Bulls in the final. All the ratings would drop if SA teams gets dropped. The Currie Cup is dead. It was dead the moment Super Rugby started. There is contracts, so it won't be as easy as people think to drop SA and Italy from the URC. It won't be financially viable to the URC and it's sponsors like CVC. I might be wrong, but the URC is already seen as the best competition except for the Top 14 and the Champions Cup.

2 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

They can have these thoughts, but Brennus remains the graal for the club which pays them, so I am not sure they would like to jeopardize that. There were some discussions about this in June as a lot of players could have accessed to their first cap this summer in case of semi-final defeat, but the consensus remains focusing on the club performance first.

Besides, a poor show in semi-final would not encourage the staff to select them for the tour.

447 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

True that, at least the tour replicates the situation of a team isolated in an unusual environment, albeit for a shorter period.


Regarding the top 14 comparison, I believe the results are a bit biased as teams tend to regularly send a B squad - or at best a mixed team - which partly explains the poor performance away. Toulouse's excellent season last year was built upon the unexpectedly good results of their second string players.

But indeed that means the main players are not used to play away, except for 6 nations.

447 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

And who cares anyway with 5 other international players having scored more tries in their career (and for their respective teams) - and a few others pretty likely to overtake him at some point.


A pointless article.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Thanks. I’m not here for your respect nor adoration.

447 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

To a featured comment?

447 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I knew it.

447 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don’t like you either, nor respect you.

447 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

I wish that this would happen. Let the insolvent English clubs merge with the dirt poor Welsh regions so that they can be thumped weekly by Irish and Scottish provincial teams.


Finally SARU will be forced to reinvest into a 10 or 12 team Currie Cup and its happy days again when there were 60 000 people showing up for tribal rivalries. Alas this may only happen after 2030 when the planets align for CVC.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Who wouldn't pay to see Atonio v the little Ox and Meafou v Etzebeth?

447 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Agree - I can see why they wanted to give Cane a good send-off [rather than the sent-off at the RWC] but I don't really understand why he's on the EOYT unless they want to add him to the coaching staff?

447 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Edging ever closer Bull!

447 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

😂

447 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I'm sure Kerevi must still have 'it', just outta view playing in Japan league 2...

97 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Sureness under pressure is one quality all the 10's desperately need to cultivate!

97 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's not the same Max Burey who played 6 for Wests Tigers is he?

97 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Oh they care, they just pick and choose when…

447 Go to comments
