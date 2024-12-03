Saracens acknowledge Springbok factor ahead of Bulls clash

Mark McCall says Saracens have a chance to “react and respond” following their defeat at Newcastle when they face opening Investec Champions Cup opponents the Bulls.

Saracens host the South African heavyweights on Saturday after a 17-12 loss to Newcastle that saw the Falcons climb off the Premiership basement.

McCall has now lost centre Alex Lozowski due to a hamstring injury that forced him off just before half-time, but Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl are all available following England’s Autumn Nations Series campaign.

“It was a very disappointing performance, and we have discussed why,” Saracens rugby director McCall said.

“It is the first kind of major bump in the road for this group, to be honest. It has been the exception and not the rule.

“A number of things didn’t go the way we wanted them to. We have been fantastic all season at dealing with that, getting on with the next thing with a clear head, but we weren’t able to do that.

“We have been absolutely delighted with the fight and spirit this group have shown all year. We have got an opportunity to react and respond against the Bulls.”

Saracens went down 27-16 to the Bulls in Pretoria during last season’s Champions Cup, but they have home advantage this time around at the start of a pool phase that also sees McCall’s team face Stade Francais, Munster and Castres.

“The Bulls are a heck of a proposition,” he added.

“They have a lot of Springboks in their team, they are very well coached and they are going to be a big challenge.

“They have got a strong record on the road, especially this season. I think they have won four away from home in the URC (United Rugby Championship), and we know they are going to go full-strength as well.

“It is about us a little bit. We want to respond to the setback we had on Friday in the right way.

“South African rugby is on a real high at the moment. Their national team has been phenomenal, and we know what a big challenge this is going to be. It is a good test of where we are at.

“They have got a great set-piece, an incredibly clever kicking game, and are a big danger on the outside.

“You put all that together, and you have got a pretty good team, but we have got a pretty good team ourselves and we are looking forward to matching up against them.”

