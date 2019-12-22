Recap: London Irish vs Bath | Gallagher Premiership

22 December, 8:15am

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Gallagher Premiership match between London Irish and Bath at Madejski Stadium.

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney has chosen an XV that sees Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Saia Fainga’a and Ollie Hoskins make up the front row with Ruan Botha and Adam Coleman, who will be making his home Premiership debut, in the second row.

Steve Mafi and Blair Cowan are the flankers, with Cowan captaining the side. Albert Tuisue continues at No8. Ben Meehan and Stephen Myler are scrum-half and fly-half respectively, with Terrence Hepetema and Tom Stephenson combining in the midfield. Ollie Hassell-Collins, Curtis Rona and Paddy Jackson make up the back three.

Bath’s Stuart Hooper has made ten changes to the starting line-up following their Heineken Champions Cup defeat at Clermont. Anthony Watson returns to the starting line-up following injury, while Semesa Rokoduguni also joins his fellow England international in the wide channels.

(Continue reading below…)

RugbyPass spoke with Decklan Kidney before the start of the season

Jonathan Joseph retuhttps://www.rugbypass.com/wp/wp-admin/edit-comments.phprns to the fold and joins Jamie Roberts in midfield, with Will Chudley and Rhys Priestland returning to create a new half-back partnership.

Beno Obano, Tom Dunn and Will Stuart come into the front row, while Josh McNally joins Elliott Stooke, who will make his 100th club appearance, at second row.

Tom Ellis is chosen at No6 to accommodate the returning Sam Underhill at openside. Josh Bayliss retains his spot at No8.

LONDON IRISH: 15. Paddy Jackson; 14. Curtis Rona, 13. Tom Stephenson, 12. Terrence Hepetema, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Stephen Myler, 9. Ben Meehan; 1. Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, 2. Saia Fainga’a, 3. Olle Hoskins, 4. Ruan Botha, 5. Adam Coleman, 6. Steve Mafi, 7. Blair Cowan (capt), 8. Albert Tuisue. Reps: 16. Motu Matu’u, 17. Allan Dell, 18, Lovejoy Chawatama, 19. Franco van der Merwe, 20. Matt Rogerson, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Tom Fowlie, 23. James Stokes.

BATH: 15. Tom Homer; 14. Semesa Rokoduguni, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Jamie Roberts, 11. Anthony Watson; 10. Rhys Priestland (capt), 9. Will Chudley; 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Josh McNally, 5. Elliott Stooke, 6. Tom Ellis, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Josh Bayliss. Reps: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Lewis Boyce, 18. Christian Judge, 19. Matt Garvey, 20. Rhys Davies, 21. Chris Cook, 22. Freddie Burns, 23. Aled Brew.

WATCH: Follow all the action from the Gallagher Premiership in the RugbyPass Live Match Centre with commentary, stats, news and more, plus live streaming in some places – click Sign Up Now to see what is available in your region

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.