Leicester Tigers have signed Springbok back row Marco van Staden from the Bulls in South Africa, confirming a move that has been rumoured for over a month.

The 25-year-old has been capped three times by the Springboks and is able to play 6,7 and 8. Van Staden will join fellow South Africans Jasper Wiese, Hanro Liebenberg, Cyle Brink, Jaco Taute and Kobus Van Wyk at Welford Road.

“Marco will be a welcome addition to our club next season, who we are excited to see in Tigers colours,” said Leicester Tigers Head Coach Steve Borthwick. “He is a tough, hard-working, competitive player who we are confident will add to what we are building here at Leicester Tigers.

“In addition to what Marco will bring on the field, his character and dedication have shone through in our conversations with him and we are looking forward to what he will add to our environment off the field.”

Jake White, Director of Rugby at the Vodacom Bulls: “Marco is a phenomenal player, and is probably one of the most complete number 6s in the world currently. Situations like these are always met with mixed emotions, I never want to lose a player of his caliber, but I’m also excited and proud of the player he has become. We wish him all the best with his journey ahead and know he will grow from strength to strength and will be a massive asset for Leicester.”

Van Staden humbly thanked the Vodacom Bulls, “My time at Loftus has been amazing to say the least. The Bulls have always backed me and helped me grow as a person on and off the field. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and lessons from the #BullsFamily. To each and every person that has impacted my career thus far, the guys that I played with, the coaches and management, and the staff at Loftus, I sincerely thank you. I may be moving on, but I truly hope that our bond will remain.”

On a busy day of signings at Leicester, the Tigers also confirmed that former Springboks Under-20s lock Eli Snyman will join ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Currently playing for Benetton Rugby, the 24-year-old, 6ft 7in and 17-stone forward will join Tigers in the summer after finishing in Italy.

The second-rower joined the Blue Bulls youth programme in 2015 and made his senior debut for the Pretoria-based side in South Africa’s Currie Cup competition in 2016. A Super Rugby debut for the Bulls followed during the 2019 competition, before moving to Treviso ahead of the 2019/20 PRO14 season.

“He is a big, powerful and tough forward, with experience in both southern and northern hemisphere rugby, who will be a valuable addition to our pack at Tigers,” Borthwick said.