Jim Hamilton and The Rugby Pod reflect on a dire Scotland World Cup performance

27 September, 1:51pm

The Rugby Pod has reflected on an energetic first week of the Rugby World Cup, with Jim Hamilton reacting to seeing his Scotland suffer a definitive loss to Ireland last Sunday.

Hamilton claimed this was not what he had expected from his fellow countrymen. “I’m not embarrassed for the team because I don’t play for them now… but I was embarrassed after the game for a number of reasons.

“One, because I put my neck on the line before the game on here [The Rugby Pod]. Doing ITV, I’m with (Brian) O’Driscoll and (Paul) O’Connell, legends of the game, and I was trying to convince them that Scotland will win the game.

“Now an element of me was thinking, ‘We don’t need to win the game, we just need this to be respectable’. But I was watching it and I was embarrassed.”

Scotland take on Samoa next on Monday in a game they should win, but Samoa put in a strong performance against a busy Russia side.

