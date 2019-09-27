Jim Hamilton and The Rugby Pod reflect on a dire Scotland World Cup performance

  • LIVE
Cheetahs CHE Glasgow GLA Fri
27 Sep
1:00pm
Ulster ULS Ospreys SWA Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Leicester LEI Exeter EXE Fri
27 Sep
2:45pm
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
Taranaki TAR 19 Southland SOU 0
Tasman TAS 40 Auckland AUC 0
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
South Africa RSA Canada CAN Tue
8 Oct
6:15am
Argentina ARG USA USA Wed
9 Oct
12:45am
Scotland SCO Russia RUS Wed
9 Oct
3:15am
Wales WAL Fiji FIJ Wed
9 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Georgia GEO Fri
11 Oct
6:15am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Southland SOU Bay of Plenty BAY Thu
10 Oct
2:35am
Taranaki TAR Auckland AUC Fri
11 Oct
2:35am
Kings KIN Cardiff CAR Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Munster MUN Dragons GWE Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Benetton BEN Leinster LEI Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Scarlets SCA Connacht CON Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Zebre ZEB Sat
28 Sep
2:35pm
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
1:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Munster MUN Fri
11 Oct
12:15pm
Northampton NOR Wasps WAS Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
Rugby World Cup    

Rugby Pod reflect on Scotland

Back
Rugby World Cup    

Jim Hamilton and The Rugby Pod reflect on a dire Scotland World Cup performance

The Rugby Pod has reflected on an energetic first week of the Rugby World Cup, with Jim Hamilton reacting to seeing his Scotland suffer a definitive loss to Ireland last Sunday.

Hamilton claimed this was not what he had expected from his fellow countrymen. “I’m not embarrassed for the team because I don’t play for them now… but I was embarrassed after the game for a number of reasons.

“One, because I put my neck on the line before the game on here [The Rugby Pod]. Doing ITV, I’m with (Brian) O’Driscoll and (Paul) O’Connell, legends of the game, and I was trying to convince them that Scotland will win the game.

“Now an element of me was thinking, ‘We don’t need to win the game, we just need this to be respectable’. But I was watching it and I was embarrassed.”

Scotland take on Samoa next on Monday in a game they should win, but Samoa put in a strong performance against a busy Russia side.

WATCH: RugbyPass scoured the streets of Toyko to track down a clairvoyant cat who is predicting the #RWC2019

Video Spacer

 

