Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
28 - 32
FT
Friday
03:05
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
International

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

By Jon Newcombe
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Having led South Africa to two Rugby World Cups, Siya Kolisi’s place as a Springbok legend is assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the 33-year-old’s international career is now on the countdown and like many of his generation, the next tournament in Australia will be a step too far.

While Springbok DoR Rassie Erasmus has been unusually coy about who might take on the armband once Kolisi does decide to call it a day, plenty of others – including Springbok legend Jean de Villiers – haven’t been slow in sharing their views.

Video Spacer

Who is actually the first choice Bok flyhalf? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew and Tim from Eggchasers discuss the weekend’s Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Who is actually the first choice Bok flyhalf? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew and Tim from Eggchasers discuss the weekend’s Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Talking on this week’s episode of Boks Office, the former centre believes the answer lies in an unusual position – fly-half.

Ever since the game went professional following the first of South Africa’s four Rugby World Cup wins nearly three decades ago, 26 different players have worn the No.10 jersey.

But only once in all that time has a fly-half been appointed captain – Handrè Pollard against Wales in June 2022, and that did not end well, with the Springboks beaten 13-12 in Bloemfontein.

De Villiers has every faith that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the man groomed to be Pollard’s successor at 10, has the ability and the right profile to end that anomaly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve come to the realisation that Sacha is very much a potential next captain for South Africa – if you think age-wise, if you think his pedigree in terms of leadership – he captained the under-20s,” he said.

“That is a big question for me, who will be the next captain. We have got a lot of guys that do the job but they are very much in the same age group as Siya. And obviously Salmaan (Moerat) is being kept out, so it’ll be interesting to see what develops there.

While 10s have been conspicuous by their absence as the named Springbok captain, fellow Boks Office pundit Schalk Burger points out that they are de facto leaders anyway.

“If you’re a 10, you’re a game-manager anyway. You are part of the leadership core group because you touch the ball so many times. So much of what you see is important, what you want to do, the way you see the game has got to be played,” the former flanker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is only eight games into his Test career and is only 22 years of age, so the question is if not now, when?

“Whether the captaincy will roll to him now, I don’t think so. But potentially (in the future), yes,” added Burger.

Related

Rassie Erasmus explains picking Salmaan Moerat as Springboks captain

It will be the second time that the 26-year-old will lead his country having also captained them against Portugal in a one-off Test in Bloemfontein last month.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

2

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

3

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

4

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

5

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

6

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

7

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

8

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Test series add something extra, and England should follow where South Africa and New Zealand lead.

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JK 9 minutes ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

Argies are going to want to smash it up...take them to the dance floor Rassie!

11 Go to comments
J
JK 13 minutes ago
Stormers, Springboks hit by fresh injury blow for Steven Kitshoff

Curse of the ginger...bubble-wrap when?

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 19 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

No idea but there are break ups, messy break ups…and then there’s Hogg’s issues!

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

Sure, I can see how that part of the story might balance the narrative.


But what’s the story with the second woman?

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 35 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

So the interesting part of the report that was excluded (I’m sure this was a simple oversight by the writer…) is the judge comment on why Hogg was released, which in itself is highly unusual in circumstances where a prior court order has been issued. He stated ““It seems to me that part of this may be your desire to see your children, and for that reason you are going to be released on bail…”

There are always two sides to every story and it will all come out at the trial in due course. Hopefully a fair and balanced trial for all concerned.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 54 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

At this point, no jokes, I think he needs to be tested for brain damage.


Before he turns into a Netflix show.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

1. I don’t think he’s hands on enough as a coach. The bulls structure and organization around him is well established. He directs.

2. He doesn’t have the political skills/tact needed to navigate the challenges off the field. He’s a lot like Eddie Jones.

3. His school teacher vibes don’t go down well with all teams. When he was appointed to the bulls I thought the bulls organization and culture is probably a good fit for his style. Didn’t suit a team like the sharks very well and I doubt it would go down well in the aus national team.


Maybe as a technical advisor or something. But not as a head coach.


Joe Schmidt is an excellent coach but I don’t think Australia is the right place for him. It’s either going to turn and go well or flounder and sink with him parting ways - probably after the Lions tour.


I think the long term solution is a proper innovative Aussie with gold and vegemite coursing through the veins. I can’t believe you haven’t produced one in all these years.


Or maybe the jobs becoming one of those that nobody wants to touch or risk reputational suicide?


Joe’s a brave man. Kudos for that.

22 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

This where Carreras/Mallia fit well. Two playmakers, though neither a pure 10. Albornoz will fit there better.

68 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

I just read your article. Don’t know why CPM is so negative (and rude). His point on the Pumas is total rubbish too.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

Plus - if you really wanted to kill Australian rugby…


A lions tour will hopefully convince a few more fans eyeballs on the game.

15 Go to comments
C
CK 3 hours ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

He jumped ship at the Brumbies. A lot of the players were really upset with him.

22 Go to comments
M
Margaret Freemantle 3 hours ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Jake White ought to have been selected as the Wallabies coach, after a great stint with the Brumbies. Nothing but mess has followed for the green and gold!

22 Go to comments
M
MB 4 hours ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

The headline focuses on a jokey, throwaway line. The really interesting question is the one Andy Goode raised (assuming he’s right). I would love some in-depth analysis as to why, with a nation-wide interest which many other countries must envy, do they not make more money out of it.


Then again, in a country that is struggling financially, the answer may be quite straightforward.

15 Go to comments
A
AM 4 hours ago
Experimental selection must stop for Joe Schmidt’s Bledisloe showdown

Not sure of your judgment here mate.


Two main problems for Aus are scrum and backline D.


AA and Slipper have to go. Bring in Scott Sio and Latu if they are free. Former played well for Exeter and Latu is playing well in France. They need then to find an additional tighthead. Nongoor is worse at scrum time than AA. Robertson is not a good scrummager either so may as well go for Pone as he at least is the best running prop in Aus with Bell. Until Blake is back.


Donaldson is a better 10 than Noah but both of them need a proper 12 and 15 to support their games. Paisami is not at international level so better off going for 40 mins of Kerevi and Reece Hodge as Hodge can help with kicking game and can drop back to 15.


Wright is too inconsistent and lacks judgment. Better off with Hodge and Kellaway or the 15 from the Reds. Need some proper speed on the wing so go with the 7s guy.


McReight isn’t international level. He gets blown off the ball and his D is not as good as Tizzano. So better off with the former and load up size at 8 and blindside. Agree with Leota choice.


Then you obviously have Skelton, the Arnold Bros and guys like Samu who are playing well OS and Samu better in attack than McReight and Tizzano but not as good as Tizzano in D.


With those guys in the team is much more competitive.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

Just asking for a friend, but when was the Lions tour cancelled?


And are you suggesting South Africa should segregate into different teams of different race groups?

15 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 4 hours ago
Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Whats would Hoiles know. Oz has produced some great flankers. And Hoiles is nowhere near any of them. Only "famous" for asking Grinning Eddy if he and the boys were "lubed up" back in the day. Takes a fair bit to be by far the biggest idiot of the 2 when you're with Eddie......

0 Go to comments
L
Lulu 4 hours ago
Experimental selection must stop for Joe Schmidt’s Bledisloe showdown

Never liked the wallabies but to see where they are now is very sad. Always had such skillful and intelligent players.

HAve to get the Koko boys to lace up.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I hear he's going well...

194 Go to comments
B
BM 5 hours ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

9 CAM ROIGARD 10 RUBEN LOVE 11 CALEB CLARK 12 JORDIE BARRETT 13 BILLY PROCTOR 14 WILL JORDAN 15 BEAUDEN BARRETT wou[d be my starting back-line in Sydney if Cam has two NPC's for C-M first!........then maybe RA would donate JOE S back LIKE ALL THE OTHER NZ COACHES they've fired in years past to allow him the chance to be a real back attack coach with Razor here after two further cricket scores following Argie's Record!

68 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

This kind of talk is silly. What kind of precedent would this create?


Ireland will soon be asking to postpone the World Cup until they’re ready, or get a favourable draw.

15 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work' Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'
Search