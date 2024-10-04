Jamie George hails double RWC-winning Bok as greatest ever opponent
England captain Jamie George has named former South Africa No 8 Duane Vermeulen as the best player he has ever faced.
The 76-cap Springbok went head-to-head with the Englishman numerous times during his career, coming out on top in some of the biggest occasions – notably the 2019 World Cup final and the semi-final four years later.
Now a member of Rassie Erasmus’ South Africa coaching staff following his retirement after winning his second World Cup last year, Vermeulen has been praised for having an “unbelievable understanding of the game” as well as being a “freak”.
Joining his former England team-mate and good friend Danny Care on the Hits Different podcast, George overlooked the likes of Brian O’Driscoll and Jonny Wilkinson when picking his toughest-ever opponent.
George will lead an England team coached by the legendary No 8 for the first time in November when England host the Springboks at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.
“It was really cool when I was younger to play against some of the GOATS,” the England hooker said.
“I played against O’Driscoll and Wilkinson, all those boys were the guys I grew up supporting, but I think the best player that I played against was Duane Vermeulen.
“That guy honestly, he hits different. Talk about physicality, he is ridiculous but also his game feel, his understanding. However many kilos he is and he still jumps in the lineout, he’s got everything.
“He genuinely has everything, a bit mind-blowing really.
“He wasn’t overly outspoken on the field but he let his rugby do the talking and he’s a freak.”
Which legendary number 8 is coaching England ?
I'd also like to know.