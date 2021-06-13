Ireland forward to train with Lions as Gatland confirms 26-man island training squad

1:16pm, 13 June 2021

British & Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland has confirmed his 26-man training squad for Jersey.

The 26 includes Ireland forward Ronan Kelleher who will train with the squad, but who will not be added to squad.

The Ireland and Leinster hooker will be filling in for Saracens’ Jamie George, who will be absent alongside Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly while they compete in the two-legged Greene King IPA Championship play-off final against Ealing Trailfinders.

Kelleher started in Leinster’s final game of the season on Friday at the RDS, a 38-7 win over the Dragons in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

A statement reads: “26 players have assembled in Jersey to begin preparations for The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup game versus Japan on Saturday 26 June (kick off, 3pm). Please note that Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby) will train with the squad this week, but has not been formally added to the 37-man touring squad.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend,” said Warren Gatland.

BACKS (12):

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)

Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

FORWARDS (14):

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England)

Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)