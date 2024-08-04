Harry Plummer called into All Blacks squad as injury cover

There’s a new face in All Blacks camp; after a standout season with the Super Rugby Pacific champion Blues, playmaker Harry Plummer has been called in to cover for Auckland teammate Stephen Perofeta who was revealed to be nursing “a bit of a niggle”.

It’s unclear how long Plummer will remain with the team, but the 26-year-old’s inclusion reveals his standing in the national playmaker hierarchy, at least in the minds of selectors.

Shortly after the first squad of the year was announced, All Blacks assistant coach and halves selector Scott Hansen had a glowing report of Plummer’s 2024 season despite his omission.

“I’m more than impressed, in fact I’m a big fan,” he told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

“He just seems to have Test match temperament, doesn’t he? He’s very calm, he’s composed. I love the way he kept the ball in front of the Blues.

“They had a really defined game plan, everyone knew it was coming. He was still able to keep the ball in front of the Blues, pin teams in corners.

“Then, you talk about goal kicking, he grew his game because he had more time in the 10 jersey, and I hope that continues for him, I’ve been really positive towards him in our group and he is a guy we’re definitely looking at.

“I’m excited for him and New Zealand rugby with his continued growth.”

That would turn out to be a foreshadowing as Plummer beat out the likes of Brett Cameron and a number of very young playmakers for the opportunity.

Plummer also offers the versatility of playing in the No. 12 jersey, but does not cover the fullback position where Perofeta started during the England series.

Selectors may well have decided that with the inclusions of Will Jordan – who was recently confirmed to be primarily a fullback in the eyes of Scott Robertson – and rookie Ruben Love, there was ample depth for the 15 jersey and the opportunity would be best suited for the promising Plummer.