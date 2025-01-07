Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag
Gloucester Rugby have removed international flags from capped players’ shirts moving forward following complaints from some fans and the Ukranian community.
The Gallagher Premiership club received criticism for printing the Russian flag on the back of Kirill Gotovtsev’s shirt in contravention of the country’s widespread ostracism from international sport.
Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has been banned from multiple global sporting competitions and hasn’t played Test rugby for nearly three years.
The 37-year-old Russian international, who has made 15 appearances for his country, was spotted wearing the offending shirt during the Cherry & Whites’ 36-20 win over Sale Sharks last weekend.
An X user posted: “As a @?gloucesterrugby supporter & grandson of Ukrainians I find it wrong that Gotovtsev is allowed to wear a Russian flag on his shirt, especially in a city that has a prominent Ukrainian community very poor.”
RugbyPass has seen a response from the club to one of the complainants, which confirmed the policy of putting the flags of capped players on their jerseys has been in place since 2021 when Gotovtsev signed for the club.
The email went on to say. “We recognise the understandable sensitivity in this particular case and, as a result, we have removed international flags from capped Gloucester player’s shirts moving forward. It is never our intention to cause any upset to our community and we apologise if that has been the case in this situation.”
In addition to Gotovtsev, Gloucester’s starting XV against the Sharks included eight other internationals, with the flags of Wales (Freddie Thomas, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Max Llewellyn and Josh Hathaway), Argentina (Mayco Vivas and Santi Carreras) and Chris Harris (Scotland) also on show.
Quite what those players and the club’s other internationals make about the decision to remove national flags from their shirts remains to be seen.
lol the guys complaining about this. they are the same dudes that would have a school girl meltdown if Gloucester put a pride flag up. hands down.
i feel for Kirill. He didnt do anything. with putin getting almost a thousand soldiers people killed a day, Kirill most likely has family or friends that have died. just an unfortunate situation all around.
Ignore the player. He almost certainly doesn't give a damn. However, the West is in grave danger at the moment and there is nothing woke about that
Good god 🤦the man is from Russia. He didn't invade anywhere. People just looking for an excuse to ban flags.
Ban all flags from all rugby. Every country has a little something they did, no one innocent.
Bless the little snowflakes!!
This is woke nonsense.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was wrong, but so what the US/UK invasion of Iraq. We still allow US internationals to wear their flag.
This is not woke nonsense. Russia is a pariah state and under no circumstances should Gloucester have put the Russian flag on his shirt.
Only idiots use the word 'Woke' to try and win arguments.
Your utter ignorance about who Vladimir Putin is astounding. I didn't agree with the (UN endorsed) invasion or Iraq. But to equate the US to Russia under Putin is idiotic.
Putin has caused 10-15 million refugees between Ukraine, Syria and Libya never mind the slaughter in Chechnya and Georgia. He then weaponizes the refugee crises he creates which is lapped up by gullible idiots (like you).
Putin represents a threat to Europe not seen since WW2.