34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
United Rugby Championship

Glasgow Warriors player ratings vs Munster | 2023/24 URC semi-final

By Neil Fissler
Sione Tuipulotu of Glasgow Warriors during the United Rugby Championship semi-final match between Munster and Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Glasgow Warriors player ratings: The Warriors recovered from a dodgy start, particularly in the forwards, but settled and were brave enough not to be afraid to make a mistake. They proved that they could record a big victory that will be talked about for years when it’s needed the most

15.  Josh McKay – 7.5
The elusive runner was the only player to carry the ball more than Tuipulotu and made metres that really hurt the Munster defence. He was a real pain in the neck.

14. Sebastian Cancelliere – 7.5
Caused havoc with more gas than the North Sea. He was close to going under the posts in the first half but there was no denying him his side’s second try.

Damian de Allende talks about the plaudits heaped on him by his teammates

Turnovers

7
Turnovers Won
7
18
Turnovers Lost
15

13. Huw Jones – 8
A class act with a first-half try-saving covering tackle on Simon Zebo before creating Cancelliere’s try-out of nothing after the break.

12. Sione Tuipulotu – 8.5
A proper menace set the Munster alarm bells ringing whenever he got the ball in his huge mits and almost got his side across the line early on.

11. Kyle Steyn – 6
A mixed evening created the first try for himself out of nothing, picking up a loose ball to race clear, but then the flip side turned over the ball too often

10. Tom Jordan – 8
He was brave enough to back himself when he got the chance to operate with freedom. He won turnovers and penalties and put in a try-saving tackle on Frisch.

9.  George Horne – 5.5
Didn’t have his best game and was generally untidy, turning over four times in the first half alone, and his poor kick helped gift Munster their first try

1. Jamie Bhatti – 5
He likes the rest of the Munster front row but didn’t have the best start to the game when he was on the back foot but eventually got into the game.

2. Johnny Matthews – 6
Came under pressure in the scrum but snapped up an overthrown ball, then rolled up his sleeves in defence, didn’t miss a tackle and commanded maul operations efficiently.

3. Zander Fagerson – 5
When he closes his eyes tonight, all he will see in his nightmares will be Jeremy Loughman, who dominated him in the scrum. Worked hard in defence though.

4. Scott Cummings – 6.5
A menace to Munster at the breakdown and was a willing and hard worker in defence with nine tackles and picked up some useful metres

5. Richie Gray – 6.5
Missed ten minutes in the sin bin as the victim of his side, giving away six penalties in the first 11 minutes but defending his heart out when needed.

Set Plays

4
Scrums
14
100%
Scrum Win %
79%
12
Lineout
12
75%
Lineout Win %
75%
4
Restarts Received
5
100%
Restarts Received Win %
80%

6. Matt Fagerson – 5.5
Led the way in a backs-to-the-wall operation in the trenches but, on another day, could have been sent off for his swinging arm on Peter O’Mahony.

7. Rory Darge – 6.5
Caused problems in the line out and on the floor, winning his side a couple of crucial turnovers and did his fair share of donkey work on the ball

8. Jack Dempsey – 6.5
Directed operations in the forwards like a five-star general field Marshall and looked to get his hands on the ball whenever needed.

Replacements: 

16. George Turner – 5
His first line out throw didn’t go according to plan, but he survived the crisis.

17.  Oli Kebble – 5
He was only on the pitch for ten minutes and did what was needed during that time.

18 – Murphy Walker Not used

19. Max Williamson – 5
A 20-minute cameo, but was ready to put in a couple of useful tackles

20. Euan Ferrie N/A
Only managed to play 13 minutes before coming back off during an HIA

21. Henco Venter – 5
Needed time to get himself up to the pace of the game, and his carrying against a tiring defence proved useful

22. Jamie Dobie – 5
Wanted to get involved with a carry, and a couple of tackles didn’t help anybody down

23. Ross Thompson Not used

'Christ, that’s going to sting for a while, I’m not going to lie'

The Irish side were heavily tipped to qualify for the final and host the Bulls next Saturday in Limerick.

FEATURE
FEATURE Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow
Search