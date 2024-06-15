Select Edition

34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
United Rugby Championship

'Christ, that’s going to sting for a while, I’m not going to lie'

By Liam Heagney
Dejected Munster players (from left) Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen and Peter O'Mahony (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Graham Rowntree sounded devastated in his post-game TV interview after Munster were dethroned as United Rugby Championship champions. The Irish side were heavily tipped to qualify for the final and host the Bulls next Saturday in Limerick.

However, their ambition to win back-to-back league titles for the first time came a cropper as Glasgow pulled off the 17-10 ambush at Thomond Park that now has them heading to South Africa to play in the decider.  

Despite dominating first-half possession and territory, Munster trailed 7-3 at the interval and they went on to find themselves 14-3 behind on 50 minutes even though the Warriors were twice yellow carded by that stage.

Rowntree’s side eventually cut the margin with a converted Antoine Frisch try but a red card for Alex Nankivell, which resulted in George Horne’s 74th-minute penalty kick, settled the outcome in favour of the Warriors.

“Christ, that’s going to sting for a while, I’m not going to lie to you,” fumed Rowntree post-game.  “You have got to take your chances in this game. Cruel. Didn’t take our chances first half with all that territory and possession and then they got that loose try.

Attack

226
Passes
130
127
Ball Carries
117
232m
Post Contact Metres
242m
4
Line Breaks
4

“The second half was a similarly looking try for them. We got down near their line and we weren’t accurate enough and we were trying to force things too much.

“We’ll look at ourselves. I am immensely proud of where we finished this year. We topped the league, we earned ourselves a home semi-final. But that’s sport, you know, it’s cruel. They took their chances better than us.  

“The future is bright the guys we have got coming through. There are a few guys moving on who deserved better than what we gave them tonight but that’s sport. They’ll move on, we’ll move on. This is going to sting and rightly so for a long time. You get yourself a home semi-final and then to not get the job done, that’s going to sting. But we have to live with that.”

Munster legend David Wallace claimed that recent workmanlike performances ultimately haunted Rowntree’s charges. Speaking on Premier Sports, he said: “It’s really tough for him and what a great season they have had. In November they were 11th in the league and then they came back and finished top. To get to the knockout stages and just not fire on all cylinders is really hard.

“From the coaching perspective, they were probably doing all the right things and ultimately maybe the players catching a ball, I mean you can’t coach for that when it gets to this stage of the season.

“Are the players going to go out there and pull the trigger and be decisive and clinical when it comes to it? For the coaching staff, you feel a bit sorry for them but sometimes that happens.

“Munster lost a little bit of momentum coming into the end of the season and just too many errors crept in. We maybe glossed over it a little bit, they glossed over it being a little workmanlike in those games, getting the wins but ultimately they need to be putting in the big performances as well to really knock out these big teams.”

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BeegMike 15 minutes ago
Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

1 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 18 minutes ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

27 Go to comments
A
Andrew 18 minutes ago
Injury-stricken Chiefs know ‘the job ain’t done’ after famous semi-final win

Tyrone Thompson is no mug as a hooker.replacement.

2 Go to comments
a
andy 33 minutes ago
Rapid rise: Chiefs’ Wallace Sititi goes ‘to another level’ against Canes

Hurricanes fan Sititi awesome D Mac my man of match his control was unreal and his tackling

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 41 minutes ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

The team that finished second certainly had the easiest draw through the playoffs. It's going to be tough for the Chiefs to put in another big effort after that battle.

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 58 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Good omen for the Springboks. Lekker

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 1 hours ago
Glasgow vs Munster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What just happened?😲

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Bulls vs Leinster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eish Ireland. Warrappened?

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 3 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

O’Mahony’s problem is that he becomes fixated about getting even, IMHO that is why he’s getting hooked - he just loses the plot.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Terrible officiating, by both ref and TMO. At best it was unconscious bias. It’s the dirtiest I have seen Leinster play, and the ref didn’t notice. Or worse, he chose to ignore it. The TMO could have kept the ref honest in some key moments. Maybe he was also willing a Leinster win, or just enjoying a beer.

27 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Explain to me why Leinster are supposed to be the best club side in the world. Three years and not a single trophy.

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Had to love the stadium playing “in your head, in your head……”😂😂

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

That was the most inept display of officiating that I have ever seen!

27 Go to comments
B
Blaaaah 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls. Virtually no Springboks in the team that can count as Springboks starters at present against a side filled with Irish caps. If the ref didnt have blinkers the score wouldve been far more favourable to the home side.

27 Go to comments
C
Charles 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls! Defeating a 15 man Ireland team + the ref. The test matches are going to be interesting.

27 Go to comments
R
Rob 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Not really alarm bells, as disappointing as that loss is people easily forget that players play differently for club and country, Ireland don’t defend like Leinster. Tight match, tough calls congrats to the bulls on a good win

27 Go to comments
S
Synergy 7 hours ago
Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

NH still whinging about losing the RWC to S A 😄

8 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

Refreshing to hear something so candid and positive about what’s going on behind the scenes.

9 Go to comments
M
Michele 9 hours ago
English Championship statement: ‘We have got what we came for’

Does anyone know when these plans will be implemented? I’m wondering when promotion/relegation is coming in.

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 9 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Grande Sebas! Y mas grande tu viejo! Lo envidio, a mi no me “dejan” jugar mas…😢

2 Go to comments
