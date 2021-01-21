8:36am, 21 January 2021

Nineteen-year-old rising star Jamie Dobie has agreed to new terms with Glasgow Warriors, the club have confirmed.

Dobie was the first player born in the 21st century to represent Glasgow Warriors and the scrumhalf shone in his 15 appearances for the side since. His form has seen him called into Scotland’s Six Nations squad this week to train with the senior team.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club, being part of the squad and being in the environment with the boys,” Dobie told the the Glasgow Warriors website.

“I’ve spent a lot of time learning and it’s been great to have the two top scrum-halves in the country to learn from.

“Despite the results not going our way, we’re moving in the right direction as a squad and as club, and I’m looking forward to being part of that for the next few years.

“I’m excited to continue to progress my game here, keep improving and continue to run out in the Warriors jersey.”

The Inverness native has clearly left an impression on coaching staff too.

“Jamie is great young scrum-half,” Glasgow Warriors Head Coach Danny Wilson. “We’ve seen him step up in these last two seasons and show what he can do.

“We’re focused on bringing through and developing young talent. Being able to retain Jamie and continue his development at the club, learning from the likes of Ali [Price], George [Horne] and Sean [Kennedy] is fantastic.

“He’s has shown a real maturity in how he directs players around the park, is a threat with ball in hand and his kicking game is developing well.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to kick on and grow in a Warriors jersey.”

A star of age-grade rugby in Scotland, Dobie has been in every Glasgow matchday 23 since November’s away victory against Cardiff Blues.

