Former Wales and Scotland age-grade No9 agrees Championship move

The Cornish Pirates have signed scrum-half Cameron Jones ahead of next season, who recently left the Ospreys at the end of their campaign.

The 23-year-old Welsh-born back spent the last season at the Ospreys having previously played for Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

After coming through the Ospreys’ regional pathway, Jones represented Wales at U16 level, but later played for Scotland U18 having qualified through his Scottish grandfather.

He will join a Pirates side who finished second in the Championship this season.

Jones will also reunite with his former Edinburgh halfback partner Bruce Houston at Mennaye Field.

“A player who has had good exposure at United Rugby Championship (URC) level, Cam has previously teamed up with Bruce whilst playing in Scotland for Edinburgh A,” said Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle.

“Also, importantly, as gifted young player he is hungry to push his game on still further and I am very much looking forward to working with him and Dan Hiscocks in the scrum half department.”

Jones was one of seven Ospreys players to leave the United Rugby Championship outfit at the end of their campaign.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: “This part of the season is always a tough time, especially when you have to say goodbye to players that have given a lot to the club over the years.

“We wanted to get this announcement out prior to our last home fixture so that our supporters could join us in thanking the boys for everything they’ve contributed in an Ospreys jersey.”