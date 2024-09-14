Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 32
FT
29 - 41
FT
33 - 20
FT
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
LIVE
55'
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Super Rugby Pacific

Force sign Wallaby wing Dylan Pietsch on multi-year deal

By Ian Cameron
Dylan Pietsch of the Wallabies looks on during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The Western Force have confirmed the signing of Wallaby Dylan Pietsch on a multi-year deal. The 26-year-old wing joins from the NSW Waratahs after a standout 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season in which he scored four tries across 12 appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pietsch’s strong performances led to his debut for the Wallabies in July 2024 against Wales.

Pietsch will join the Force in November to begin preparations for the 2025 season. The wing – who debuted for the Waratahs in 2022 – has scored 14 tries in 38 games over three seasons. His speed and skill so him feature for Australia’s rugby sevens team and he competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I feel like the Western Force are on the up at the moment and I’m really excited to play my part in it,” said Pietsch.  “The Force play a fast style of rugby where they like to move the ball which suits me. I believe that can bring out my strengths with carrying and ball-running on the edges.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“My Wallabies ambition is a big thing too. Now I’ve had a taste of international rugby, I want to play consistent footy and I feel I can play my best footy with the Force. I feel this move can help propel me forward.”

Pietsch won’t be a stranger to plenty of the players already on the books at the his new club.

“I’m really excited to play with a good group of boys,” he said. “I room with Donno (Ben Donaldson) on every Wallabies tour. I know a fair few of them, Jeremy Williams, Will Harris, Tom Horton and many more.

“It’s good to have those relationships going into a new team, it makes the transition a lot easier.”

Pietsch’s arrival follows the recruitment of former All Blacks midfielder Matt Proctor and back Divad Palu from the Melbourne Rebels, adding further depth to the Force’s attacking options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Western Force head coach Simon Cron expressed his satisfaction with Pietsch’s signing, emphasizing the boost it provides to the team’s backline.

“He’s a genuine winger, who brings pace and power out wide. He also has a really driven personality type that will fit in really well with our group,” Cron said. “The best players have that inner drive and he definitely has it, so we’re excited about getting Dylan over after his Wallabies duties.

“For us, it’s really important we get depth in the back three as it will only help others in the squad to develop and get better.”

This signing is part of a larger recruitment drive by the Force during the off-season, which has also seen them secure international players such as Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Nic Dolly, Darcy Swain, as well as emerging talents like forward Josh Thompson and back-rowers Vaiolini Ekuasi and Nick Champion de Crespigny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Fissler Confidential: Sharks facing Ox-it? 7 clubs enter bidding war

The 29-year-old, who has made 61 appearances for the Sharks since 2020 after starting his career with the Cheetahs, is on the verge of helping his country win a fifth Rugby Championship title following back-to-back victories over the All Blacks.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

2

Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

3

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

4

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

5

Gloucester line up England's Callum Chick to replace Zach Mercer

6

Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

7

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

8

Munster hoping bold transfer decisions can help deliver more URC glory

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

For those with longer memories than 2019, the Rassie Erasmus era is a time of vast plenty.

LONG READ

Why leading Harlequins could help Alex Dombrandt find favour with England again

The powerful No 8 ‘has a positive energy' and will 'really embrace' being made captain, believes former skipper Chris Robshaw.

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 4 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

I’m happy for you and your friends. Truly happy.

49 Go to comments
S
SJ 24 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Mmm, reading these comments, seems like some people around the world hate SA so much, that we cant even be happy to be a Springbok supporter? That we somehow have a Lions series win, 2 consecutive world cups, tge Freedom cup, beaten the All blacks more consecutive times than ever in Rugby history (No one else has beaten the all blacks that many times in a row, and we somehow did it by luck. And that if we do celebrate our rugby team, and are happy to be a fan at the moment, makes us deservent of insults???? Every team gets their turn, can we not just enjoy things going well? So what if you feel france and Ireland are better, we are just celebrating the trophies in our cabinet, that our apparent, extremely poor team has managed to win by luck. Maybe your team should try being as bad as the Springboks, then maybe there would be a world cup trophy in your cabinet as well.🤔

49 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 45 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Times long gone really..it's actually called history bro ..and I wouldn't be writing us off so quickly..enjoy your day in the sun bro ..like they say every dog has its day ...it's a wee bit sad isnt bro ..I work and drink beers ..have bbqs ..with a few south Africans here in Aussie and yes we go watch the tests at pub ..but none of them have the up themselves attitude I find on these sites ..

49 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

No you are. Holding on to good times long gone.

49 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yes I do.

49 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

What u want to do ..put all young guys on the field ..come on man seriously..how about these names for u bro apparently u can't of noticed them on the field..Sitti ..Cortex Ratima..lord ..Sam Darry ..Proctor and others like Williams I think 4 tests ..so u know

69 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Oh really? Wait and see... You might be really surprised when they actually play each other. If you poms are able to - you might have lost a few more lame ducks by then, and if the URC actually allow you in.

19 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Thanks EtD but I really enjoy winding up these skaapnaaiers.

19 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Beat me to it mate 😆 🤣..don't know what games old mate watched but Frizell he awesome..we miss him atm ..doubt there tougher players around then him

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Don't reckon mate they just didn't think we would give them a gd run for their money..they played poorly as u say only because they needed an excuse as to hard this written off abs side nearly beat them ..they just talking crap

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Agree mate I thought our forwards were awesome..and with a bit of luck in first test we would of won ..well the 7 points the hooker got wouldn't counted for a start and couple silly mistakes on attack especially tj abusing the ref or saying something..we were on attack ..had already scored and they had 1 in the bin if I remember correctly..people need to remember for about 100 tests we had one of the world's if not the world's best half back controlling everything..u can't just replace guys like Smith overnight..I tell u the guy who I never rated and he surprised me in last few tests is Tupou Vaa ..thought he was awesome..then there's Tamaiti Williams..mountain of a man ..stood up against the springboks forward pack ..it's looking gd just need to sort out the backline

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

How's he panicking ..

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Provincial trinkets really 😆 🤣 spoken like someone who hasn't seen one for a long time..

69 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

U mean lay down aussie..Schmidt didn't play or miss all them tackles against Argentina did he ..Funny aussie have had Robbie Dean's.. Dave Rennie ..who they sacked for the great messiah Jones ..that went well didn't it 😌..now Schmidt ..apart from Jones those 3 kiwis could quite easily been all blacks coach ..after being up 20-3 at 30 minute mark and lose 67-27 u got more problems to worry about then having one of the top coaches in world rugby..just look what he did for Ireland..but then again I would absolutely cry if a south African or pom or anyone not a kiwi coach the all blacks

69 Go to comments
M
Muti 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Paraphrase jou gat bliksim

49 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yep. Editor in chief. On the world rugby payroll.

49 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Never gonna happen..

49 Go to comments
M
MB 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Yes, that was my impression as well. You will correct me, but I gather that when the game went professional, the Welsh rejected the idea of a combined league. I agree that this idea would not do much for either union. I can see why the English and the Welsh would like to ride on the URC’s coattails. But I can’t see what’s in it for the Irish or the Scottish!! Laughably overweening to try to keep SA and Italy out of it!

19 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

That be the same franchise that apart from last year has won all the titles year after year 😆 🤣..pity Razor couldn't put more crusaders in the team ..but it will be all gd soon when Richie comes back at 10 ..u really think Razor picks abs because he knows them ..mate that international coaching thing is just a myth..look at Foster. He had heaps of it and he's the worst abs coach in history..plus he whitelock (another crusader) Retalik..smith .Richie etc ..Foster picked far too many chiefs players..maybe he knew them

69 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

Some contracts they have in France. I didn't realise a player was allowed leave to stand trial on criminal charges in another country.


They're way ahead over there.

7 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Former All Black signs with Western Force for 2025 Super Rugby season Former All Black signs with Western Force for 2025 Super Rugby season
Search