'Exciting opportunity' sees Dragons agree to release Steff Hughes

Improving Dragons have agreed to a request from midfielder Steff Hughes to leave the club. The URC franchise have enjoyed a more competitive start to this season than previously, currently lying in 11th-place in the 16-team tournament ahead of next Sunday’s game at home to the unbeaten Lions.

A former league winner with Scarlets in 2017, Hughes has made just one appearance so far this term for the Newport-based region. He started in last month’s loss at Leinster in Dublin but now only have a few matches remaining at the club before exiting in November to take up a contract in America.

A Tuesday statement read: “Dragons RFC can today confirm that centre Steff Hughes will leave the club by mutual consent in November to take up an opportunity overseas. Hughes, who was club captain during the 2023/24 season, joined the Men of Gwent in 2022 and has to date made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring four tries.

“A natural leader and a model professional, Hughes has been a consistent performer and regular in the line-up throughout his time with Dragons. The 30-year-old has now been granted early release from his contract to move overseas to pursue new opportunities with his family and play for Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby.”

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: “Steff has been a fantastic servant throughout his time with us and leaves with our best wishes for the future. I have been fortunate to work with Steff for over a decade, with our time at Scarlets and now Dragons, and I have the utmost respect for the way he always conducts himself and plays the game.

“Steff is an excellent professional, a leader, and he leaves a legacy. He has helped bring on the likes of Aneurin Owen and Joe Westwood and raised the bar with the way our squad operates off the field. He has an exciting opportunity for his young family overseas, so we wish Steff, Aneura and Lefi every success and happiness. We look forward to welcoming them back to Rodney Parade in years to come.”

Hughes added: “It wasn’t the easiest decision because I have really enjoyed my time here and being part of the club. We have had an opportunity overseas and for my partner, myself and our little boy it is the chance to experience something different, and for me to continue playing and do a little bit of coaching too.

“At this stage in my career, and as a family, this was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down. I spoke to Dai and the club about the move, and they have been fantastic and very supportive in allowing me to pursue an opportunity that is once in a lifetime.

“I’ll leave the club with many fond memories. It’s been a privilege to play for the Dragons and captain the club, but mostly it’s been an honour to play in front of the fans and have your support during my time here.”