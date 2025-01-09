Ex-Ireland centre Chris Farrell sacked by Oyonnax

One month after the conviction of two of its players following a high-profile rape trial, Oyonnax Rugby announced the termination of the contracts of Rory Grice and Chris Farrell.

“Following the verdict delivered by the Gironde Assize Court on December 13, 2024, concerning the criminal case involving Rory Grice and Chris Farrell, the Board of Directors met to decide on their future within the club’s professional workforce,” the club stated in a press release issued on Thursday morning, January 9.

“Also, after having taken note of the criminal convictions handed down against the two players, the members of the Council have unanimously taken the decision to terminate the contracts of Rory Grice and Chris Farrell.”

The club declined to provide further comment, noting that it had carefully considered the implications of the decision, despite the players’ decision to appeal their convictions.

Both players remained active until the eve of their trial. On December 13, 2024, five rugby players, including three still playing in Pro D2, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 4 to 14 years for a gang rape committed in 2017 in Bordeaux. The incident followed a night of heavy drinking after a Top 14 match. New Zealander Rory Grice (34) received a 12-year prison sentence, while Irishman Chris Farrell (31) was sentenced to 4 years, 2 of which were suspended.

Grice, a back-row forward, had been with Oyonnax since 2017, appearing in 134 games, including three this season before his trial. Farrell, a centre, joined Oyonnax three seasons ago after playing for Munster and earning 15 caps for Ireland. He played 10 matches this season, the last on the eve of his trial. His sentence includes home confinement with an electronic tag.

Provence Rugby awaits legal developments

In this case, three other individuals were convicted, one of whom remains active. While Denis Coulson (14 years in prison) and New Zealand third-row Dylan Hayes (2 years suspended) are no longer playing, hooker Loïck Jammes (30) continues to represent Provence Rugby in Pro D2.

Jammes, sentenced to 14 years in prison, has played 10 matches this season, despite being summoned to the Gironde Assize Court in December. Since the events of 2017, he has made 96 appearances for Aix following stints with Brive and Agen.

Provence Rugby issued a statement after his conviction, expressing support for the complainant and reaffirming its opposition to violence. The club has indicated it is awaiting further legal developments before making any additional decisions.