8:43am, 16 April 2020

It’s 17 months since Danny Care was last capped by Eddie Jones’ England, but the out-of-favour scrum-half hasn’t given up all hope of earning a future recall despite the recent contract extension that will see the Australian remain in charge through to the 2023 World Cup in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones has preferred Willi Heinz in recent times as his preferred back-up choice to Ben Youngs, the pair helping England reach the World Cup final in Japan last year.

But Care, who hasn’t been capped since the Japanese visited Twickenham in November 2018, has his fingers crossed that all is not yet lost in his international career.

Harlequins’ London rivals Saracens have announced huge changes to their pay roll operation

Taking a break from his current TikTok dancing video fame, the Harlequins scrum-half made an appearance in BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight programme to outline how he can see himself fitting into Jones’ plans for the future once rugby starts up again following its stoppage for the coronavirus pandemic.

“When rugby starts up again I want to come back as an energising, tempo scrum-half and I want to go out with a bang,” said the No9, who has another season remaining on his club contract.

“I definitely think I’ve got some miles left in the tank, I’ve still got some big aspirations in the game, I want to win some trophies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dream would be to pull on an England shirt again, I’m not sure if that’s fully gone now, I am a realist and haven’t been picked for a while so I’m going to focus on my club game and just try and put Harlequins in a position where we’re challenging for a trophy.

“But never say never, we’ll see what happens over the next few years, I’ve got one more year in my contract and then we’ll see.”