International

England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

By Hamish Bidwell
Captain Scott Barrett (C) along with vice captains Ardie Savea (L) and Jordie Barrett (R) look on during the New Zealand All Blacks 2024 season launch at NZCIS on June 26, 2024 in Upper Hutt, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

It’ll be September before we know a thing about this All Blacks team.

Look, we probably underestimated Ireland this time two years ago and are at risk of doing the same with England this time around.

But I just don’t see this England team throwing up a huge challenge in the next couple of weeks, nor Fiji or Argentina.

It’s not until the All Blacks meet the Springboks in South Africa in September that we’ll be able to judge if this coaching group and players are any better than what we’ve since the team began a steady decline in 2017.

I look at the team picked to play England in Dunedin on Saturday and it’s okay.

The tight five is good and the loose forwards useful.

But when I see the names of those picked in the backline, I wonder if they have the accuracy and consistency to stave off legitimate opposition.

I try not to pick on individuals. It’s kind of mean and certainly doesn’t endear you to anyone.

It’s easier to make statements about the collective than to say so and so isn’t up to it.

My disappointment, in this instance, is we’re not going to learn whether they are or not during the next two months of footy.

Let’s assume they beat England handily. We all know how that’s going to be greeted.

We’ll be told about the fresh environment and ideas in the camp and how this player and that player has matured beyond belief during the Super Rugby Pacific season and is twice the footballer they were before.

It’ll be ‘fabulous’ this and ‘wonderful’ that, forgetting that Super Rugby and average-to-weak test opposition are no barometer of success or development.

I have a degree of sympathy for new coach Scott Robertson in that regard.

His players are likely to be praised to absurd levels, given our collective thirst to see a return to All Blacks supremacy.

Only nothing weakens the resolve of people like praise.

I know there will be fans that say we have to treat the start of a new era with optimism.

People who believe teams deserve a honeymoon period, where we all get behind them until proven otherwise.

I actually believe this is a time for pragmatism and caution, even scepticism. A time to stay off the bandwagon at least until the Springboks are beaten in Johannesburg and Cape Town in September.

If Robertson can keep this team from getting lazy and complacent after the victories that appear to await them between now and then, I’ll be mightily impressed.

It’s at that point, that I’ll start talking about a team that’s potentially turned a corner and which has an idea about what excellence looks like.

For now, this looks like an All Black team with some holes to fill. Particularly in the backs.

A team that hopes to do well against elite competition, but hasn’t yet got the personnel or belief to do it consistently.

We’ll get a better idea of their 2027 Rugby World Cup credentials come September.

Comments

32 Comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago

Borthwick is gradually building a non-nonsense kind of team, with a back-to-basics workmanlike style. And I am backing him to do a good job of it, over time. If they aren’t already a legitimate contender against all comers then we should expect them to get there within the next year. Don’t expect the prettiest or most elegant rugby, but don’t underestimate their potential.

FWIW I would not be surprised to see a relatively under-cooked NZ team lose to England in this series. You have to back Razor’s record in the longer run, but again it is a team in rebuild. Most of the magic emerges in teams when they have built experience as a unit. It’s when you get the roles, accuracy, timing and anticipation working that you get the results. It also helps to prove your selections and develop your squad depth.

England are one year ahead of NZ in that rebuild process. I would love to see NZ win, but it is a lot to ask right. now. NZ deserve a break as Razor gets it all working together.

As relates to NZ/SA, I expect those to be the biggest games of the 2024 season.

m
monty 6 hours ago

Bidwell is just a troll.

R
Roelof 8 hours ago

Well if Sir “Dumb Ass” Kirwan is to be believed then the AB should have no problem beating the Springboks in SA. Why wait until September, just pronounce the AB the best in the world and then blame everyone and everything when they lose. That is after all the NZ way.

T
Toaster 8 hours ago

Wow another terrible and meaningless article from this guy!

Beat England handily?!
I’d take any win

Why not provide some analysis on the backline players you refuse to name Hamish??

L
Liam 9 hours ago

“We are probably under estimating england”…. Then goes ahead and writes them off, predicting an AB easy series win, at the same time saying the backline is rubbish. How arrogant can you possibly be. Ridiculous

S
Shaun 11 hours ago

As a South African, I would say, take any team thats in the top 8/7 Seriously, any of them can beat any team on the day.

S
Shaylen 11 hours ago

So you have now indicated that the All Blacks should beat England and Argentina quite easily and if they do you have already played down those victories no matter what the margin or the quality of the performance. You have rated that it is impossible to discern any progress between now and September. So why even play the matches? Why even watch? Who cares, lets just wildly speculate about them until then because apparently the next 2 months are inconsequential and will be filled with praise and love for an overhyped AB’s team. Is that your point from this article? If thats the case what was the point in me even reading this?

T
Tim 13 hours ago

The scribe is gonna have egg on his face if England beat NZ. There's no guarantees in rugby.

M
MattJH 13 hours ago

Is Bidwell just trolling or does he actually not watch any rugby?
England were bronze medalists in the World Cup last year and changed their game up after a poor 6N start to beat Ireland (who improved massively since the 1/4 final loss) and almost beat France with some very nice running rugby.
How are they not a massive challenge for a brand new ABs
side on ten days prep?
Bidwell offers no ideas on what this weak backline of ours should look like either.
And how on earth are the Boks the yardstick? According to Bidwell, they only beat a mediocre English team and a not very good All Blacks team by 1 point each.
Can’t be very good if they only beat the weak teams by one point.

N
Number 16 14 hours ago

Bidwell is writing about fan’s complacency and he has already written off the English team as a worthy challenge for the ABs??

If anything, the test tomorrow (NZ time) is totally up for grabs.

England are a settled team, and are match ready. Our guys have had 10 days together under a completely new regime.

Lets see how the next 2 weeks go before we start thinking about playing the RC

BTW… The Rugby Championship… what marketing genius gave it that inspiring title?!

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 25 minutes ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Sloppy game. Poor ball protection on carries and shockingly bad lineouts in the rain

3 Go to comments
J
Johann 26 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Just for my benefit could you stop writing POM, because I never know if it refers to an Englishman or a niggly, grumpy Irish flanker.

67 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Dunno about this idea of Wales winning a game…

3 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Ex-Brumbies & Leicester coach Dan McKellar joins Waratahs

Getting like the EPL with musical chairs for the managers / coaches?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Baby Bok complacency, after the outsize Fiji victory and previous wins vs Argentina. My guess is that they were looking ahead to the England game. There is no excuse for the team not being more competitive. Win or lose they should have been in the game, but they just looked blunt, inaccurate and bereft of ideas. And it has probably cost them a shot at the title. Disappointing. Well played Argentina.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Template alert. A [World Cup/Series] victory would be an historic achievement for [any given NH team] and all [insert number of them] are capable of pulling it off, given either their own prowess or the state of the opposition, but I just feel it might be a bridge too far so I’m going for [insert next best, respectable outcome]. Seriously though, this is Englands best chance in a long time. To think that this is version 1 of Razor’s ABs. Still extremely difficult to beat. Whatever the outcome of this series - imagine the possible version by 2027.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

I see Etzebeth is whinging again. He is accusing the Irish media of targetting him after he fabricated a story and lied about Irish players being ‘arrogant’ after the quarter final. Poor Eben…..What is it with this sack of shit?

50 Go to comments
v
victor 3 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Where can I watch the game?

10 Go to comments
s
steve 3 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Don't listen to AG for starters 😂

3 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

Borthwick is gradually building a non-nonsense kind of team, with a back-to-basics workmanlike style. And I am backing him to do a good job of it, over time. If they aren’t already a legitimate contender against all comers then we should expect them to get there within the next year. Don’t expect the prettiest or most elegant rugby, but don’t underestimate their potential. FWIW I would not be surprised to see a relatively under-cooked NZ team lose to England in this series. You have to back Razor’s record in the longer run, but again it is a team in rebuild. Most of the magic emerges in teams when they have built experience as a unit. It’s when you get the roles, accuracy, timing and anticipation working that you get the results. It also helps to prove your selections and develop your squad depth. England are one year ahead of NZ in that rebuild process. I would love to see NZ win, but it is a lot to ask right. now. NZ deserve a break as Razor gets it all working together. As relates to NZ/SA, I expect those to be the biggest games of the 2024 season.

32 Go to comments
c
colin 3 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

Great player, did the business always for Scotland. Sadly after a quick shag with a groupie realises he still loves his wife. Cut the man some slack

4 Go to comments
R
Rian 4 hours ago
Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

Murray isn't starting because in the six nations he gave England the ball which allowed smith to score a drop goal winning the game for England. It was a terrible decision and Casey deserves the start.

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 5 hours ago
The key areas for England as they chase prized New Zealand scalp

I’m dialing back my expectations, though remain optimistic, and while a win would be great, a performance on par with those we’ve seen over the last 3 games is fine with me.

3 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Wonderful result for SH rugby. A highly competitive future Argentina is very welcome.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Top read Mick, I hope how the All Blacks can also remember (or come across this article) that identity and live by it! Lets hope both sides have a mixture of it.

67 Go to comments
D
Don M 5 hours ago
Is Ireland versus South Africa a battle for the title of ‘world champions’?

Thanks Nick and everyone who contributed to this thread. It’s been a fascinating read.

367 Go to comments
M
Michael 5 hours ago
Ardie Savea labels Scott Robertson's All Blacks influence 'refreshing'

Ardie voted for Fozzie to stay after the win over the Boks in Ellis park - that was a missed opportunity

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 6 hours ago
Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Scary times for Wales and a lesson to any other union in how NOT to conduct their affairs. I’ve sympathy for their long suffering fans but the game has been run into the ground over there. The seniors will be propping up the 6N for the rest of the decade, their U20’s are unremarkable and their club teams offer nothing. They’d struggle to improve things with a blank cheque but they have to navigate this within a tight budget now and salary caps across their national contracts. If Gatland can make them in anyway competitive again it would eclipse most of his previous achievements with them.

2 Go to comments
m
monty 6 hours ago
England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

Bidwell is just a troll.

32 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' ‘do-or-die’ reaction to late, late New Zealand U20s win

Jonno Gibbes yet another Chiefs region coach heading up the ranks. And with overseas experience! So far - off the top of my head: D Rennie, W Gatland, V Cotter, W Smith, Joe Schmidt, J Gibbes, C McMillan, the Great Fozzie, and some bloke called Razor - from Tauranga?

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them' Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'
