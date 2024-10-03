England boosted by 62-word Sale statement on George Ford fitness

George Ford is now expected to be in the hunt for England selection next month after Sale issued an optimistic injury update on Thursday evening. There were fears that the out-half was set for a long lay-off and could miss the four-match series, which starts on November 2 versus the All Blacks, after he limped off last Saturday at Saracens.

Sale boss Alex Sanderson confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the 31-year-old had a tear in his quad and they were awaiting further assessment on the extent of the damage.

The director of rugby was confident that the setback might not be serious, suggesting: “George I can foresee being back (from) not an overly long lay-off given how he walked off the field, but that is the only subjective analysis I have got on it.

“I haven’t got anything else from the medics as of yet. He has pulled a muscle in his quad and we don’t know the length of time that will take to rehab at this point.”

Following a few more days of investigation into the injury, Sale have now reported that Ford’s consultation with a specialist was positive, that he would not need an operation to mend the tear and that his rehab could begin.

“Sale Sharks can confirm that fly-half George Ford suffered a tear to his right quad during the early stages of the Gallagher Premiership round two game at Saracens on Saturday.

“Following a positive consultation with a specialist it was decided that George does not require surgery and he will now begin his rehab ahead of a busy period for club and country.”

England boss Steve Borthwick is set to name a training squad on Friday for the two-day camp at the start of next week. That is a squad Ford is expected to be omitted from due to his injury.

The out-half last played for England in their Guinness Six Nations loss to France last March. That was his fifth successive start in that campaign, but he was unavailable to tour Japan and New Zealand in the summer due to an achilles injury.