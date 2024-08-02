England A book clash with Ireland A for first meeting in 10 years

England A are set to face Ireland A at Bristol Bears’ Ashton Gate Stadium next February, the RFU have announced.

The meeting will take place on Sunday, February 23, a day after England’s senior side host Scotland at Twickenham and Ireland play Wales in Cardiff in round three of the Six Nations.

The match will come three weeks after Ireland welcome Steve Borthwick’s side to the Aviva Stadium to get their Six Nations campaigns underway.

England A have already booked a clash with Australia A in November at the Stoop during the Autumn Nations Series, having reprised the team earlier this year against Portugal after an eight-year absence.

Prior to the win over Portugal, England A last played in 2016, under the title Saxons, against South Africa A during the senior side’s tour. The year before they had faced Ireland A, then Wolfhounds, at Musgrave Park, where the visitors came away 18-9 winners with Henry Slade contributing 13 points.

The fixture against Ireland A will follow a familiar format, with the coach being selected by the RFU in consultation with Premiership Rugby, and the matchday 23 being selected by Borthwick and RFU executive director of performance Conor O’Shea.

“Next year’s game is a fantastic development opportunity for the respective unions, each of whom possesses some of the most exciting young prospects in rugby,” O’Shea said.

“Our aim is to have consistent gametime in each international period for our emerging players. This fixture, alongside the Australia A game, is testament to the work being put in to ensure there is a window of opportunity for players and coaches outside of the England senior men’s set-up.

“We look forward to welcoming Ireland’s players and staff to Ashton Gate in 2025. It is a fantastic stadium worthy of hosting what promises to be a memorable occasion for all involved.”

