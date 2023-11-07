England A announce return with Portugal fixture next year

England have announced the return of their A side, who will face Portugal next year during the Six Nations at Welford Road.

Fresh from a World Cup campaign where they earned their first ever victory at the tournament, against Fiji, as well as a draw against Georgia, Portugal will face England A on Sunday February 25 on what will be round three of the Six Nations.

This will be the return of an England A side for the first time since 2016, where they faced South Africa A, although a match against Scotland A was scheduled in 2021 before being cancelled.

Portugal will arrive at Leicester Tigers’ home midway through their Rugby Europe Championship campaign with Sébastien Bertrank at the helm, who replaced Patrice Lagisquet after the World Cup. England A’s coaching team will comprise personnel from the Gallagher Premiership and England Rugby, with head coach Steve Borthwick selecting the matchday 23. The squad will consist largely of U20 players, providing them a transition to senior rugby.

RFU Executive Director of Performance Rugby Conor O’Shea said: “It brings us great excitement to be renewing our A side in 2024, historically it has been a platform for some of the country’s next best players to showcase their talent whilst representing England.

“Portugal demonstrated their capabilities as a rugby nation on the world stage in recent months with their attacking flair and passion – we can’t wait for more of that in the new year! They are a team possessing many bright stars for the future and are a befitting opponent for our A squad.

“England Rugby wants to be part of providing gametime and mutual collaboration for emerging nations such as Portugal, who have a great deal to offer to the game and I’m sure both they and our A side will gain a lot from February’s match. This builds on partnerships we have with other nations and are looking to develop further links with other emerging unions.”

This will be the first time the two sides have met since 2009, where England Saxons won 66-0 at Edgeley Park.