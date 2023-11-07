England A announce return with Portugal fixture next year

Select Edition

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

International News

‘It’s true’: France playmaker Romain Ntamack drops Super Rugby hint

Eddie Jones confirms interest in Japan coaching job

'It's a sad thing about the sport': Wayne Barnes' retirement plea to stop trolls

Wayne Barnes on what football can learn from rugby amid VAR controversy

Trending Video

Kaitlan Leaney puts the Wallaroos win down to 'all heart'

Australia No. 8 Kaitlan Leaney stepped up under the bright lights of the WXV's final weekend, proving a physical presence for her side in the dramatic win over Wales.

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 6 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

International

England A announce return with Portugal fixture next year

By Josh Raisey
Francisco Fernandes of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Fiji and Portugal at Stadium de Toulouse on October 08, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Julian Finney - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

England have announced the return of their A side, who will face Portugal next year during the Six Nations at Welford Road.

Fresh from a World Cup campaign where they earned their first ever victory at the tournament, against Fiji, as well as a draw against Georgia, Portugal will face England A on Sunday February 25 on what will be round three of the Six Nations.

This will be the return of an England A side for the first time since 2016, where they faced South Africa A, although a match against Scotland A was scheduled in 2021 before being cancelled.

Jacques Nienaber and Siya Kolisi speak about the Malmesbury Missile and his Man of the Match performance in the World Cup Final
Jacques Nienaber and Siya Kolisi speak about the Malmesbury Missile and his Man of the Match performance in the World Cup Final

Portugal will arrive at Leicester Tigers’ home midway through their Rugby Europe Championship campaign with Sébastien Bertrank at the helm, who replaced Patrice Lagisquet after the World Cup. England A’s coaching team will comprise personnel from the Gallagher Premiership and England Rugby, with head coach Steve Borthwick selecting the matchday 23. The squad will consist largely of U20 players, providing them a transition to senior rugby.

RFU Executive Director of Performance Rugby Conor O’Shea said: “It brings us great excitement to be renewing our A side in 2024, historically it has been a platform for some of the country’s next best players to showcase their talent whilst representing England.

“Portugal demonstrated their capabilities as a rugby nation on the world stage in recent months with their attacking flair and passion – we can’t wait for more of that in the new year! They are a team possessing many bright stars for the future and are a befitting opponent for our A squad.

“England Rugby wants to be part of providing gametime and mutual collaboration for emerging nations such as Portugal, who have a great deal to offer to the game and I’m sure both they and our A side will gain a lot from February’s match. This builds on partnerships we have with other nations and are looking to develop further links with other emerging unions.”

This will be the first time the two sides have met since 2009, where England Saxons won 66-0 at Edgeley Park.

