United Rugby Championship

Edinburgh respond to Duhan van der Merwe exit revelations

By Bryn Palmer
Duhan van der Merwe of Edinburgh during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Edinburgh at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt admits the club are “desperate” to keep Duhan van der Merwe after RugbyPass revealed La Rochelle are among several French clubs keen on recruiting the Scotland wing.

Van der Merwe, 29, returned to the Scottish capital two years ago after the demise of former club Worcester Warriors and signed a contract extension in late 2023.

But that deal expires at the end of this season and Edinburgh and Scottish Rugby will need to come up with an enticing package if they are to ward off interest from the Top 14, with Montpellier, Bayonne and Lyon also believed to be interested in the 6ft 4in flier.

“I was joking with him today because we obviously read the same article,” said Everitt after Edinburgh earned their first URC win of the season against the Stormers. “We want to keep Duhan in Scotland if we can. He’s got a business here in Scotland.

“We desperately do want to keep him here, so we’ll do the best we can. We’re in the process of contracting for season 2025-2026 at the moment. We’ll cross that bridge when it comes to it.”

Van der Merwe, now Scotland’s record try-scorer with 28 in 41 Tests, was a largely peripheral figure in Edinburgh’s 38-7 victory on Saturday, with only four carries and a single line break.

But he did cover across well to reach a Warwick Gelant grubber to the corner amid an intense period of Stormers pressure in the second quarter, with the hosts relieved to only concede one try as the visitors camped on their line.

After shipping eight – including seven in the first half – to the Lions a week ago in Johannesburg, Everitt was full of praise for his side’s response to that 55-21 thumping.

“Defence displays your character and also defines your character and the guys certainly put their bodies on the line to keep that team out,” said Everitt. “At the back end of the first half it was sublime. I’m just proud of the boys that they got the result and they got the reward for all their hard work and perseverance during the week.

“This team has never lacked character under my leadership. I’m just glad that they were able to put in the performance and get the result that they did against a quality Stormers outfit.

“It’s been a difficult week for everyone. It was always going to be a tricky start to this competition. But it just shows what this team can do with good game management and good leadership. The leaders took responsibility for having gone a little bit off-strategy last week. This week we get it right and hopefully we can build on it.”

Everitt was effusive in his praise of back-rower Ben Muncaster, who scored two tries in a player-of-the-match display on his first start at openside and hooker Patrick Harrison, Edinburgh’s leading carrier with 17 who also made 11 tackles on only his third start for the club.

“Paddy was outstanding as well as Ben,” he said. “He put in another outstanding performance tonight, not only defensively but carrying the ball as well. And he got through a tremendous amount of work. So those two youngsters certainly brought energy to the team.”

Everitt also praised fly-half Ross Thompson, who took over from the dropped Ben Healy and landed five out of six at goal as well as producing a variety of probing kicks from hand amid a composed display.

“Ross was calm and understood what we wanted from him from a game management point of view,” he said. “Not only on attack was he good in game management, his defence was outstanding as well.

“They attacked his channel and he held his own there. He’s disappointed about the second-last goal-kick, but overall he kicked well. It was a fantastic all-round performance from a guy that takes his rugby seriously and wants to play at the highest level.”
After a difficult first few games back on his return from injury following eight months on the sidelines, there was also a first try of the season for Scotland winger Darcy Graham.

“It was great for him,” Everitt added. “Him and Duhan have been talking about it and they’ve been looking for work. It’s really hard to get the ball to the edges against the blitz defence that the Stormers have. With the opportunities that he got, he did well.

“When he didn’t have the ball, he was looking for the ball. For me, it’s just an all-round performance and I thought the forwards laid the platform in the second half for us to go away with it.”

Fissler Confidential: Prem rival's failed £800k bid for Marcus Smith

Bristol Bears failed in a bid to sign England fly-half Marcus Smith despite offering him an eye-watering £800,000 a year to move to the West Country when his Harlequins contract runs out at the end of the season.

Read Now

LONG READ

How Aphelele Fassi found the freedom to fly

The gifted full-back has refined his rough edges and is thriving from working with a reborn Springbok backline

LONG READ

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

The second Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa gave coaching an insight into the talent coming the famed system and didn't disappoint

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SM 40 minutes ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Iron sharpens iron, look at the level of competition of schools rugby and how many have to fight to make it to the pro ranks, every level you have to fight because in 3 years time another prodigy will come for your spot

21 Go to comments
L
LK 44 minutes ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

We know that for sure. Nothing wrong with aspiring to be something like him...

2 Go to comments
A
Aido1 46 minutes ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Don't know what match you were at but the atmosphere resembled a dead fish, best of luck to Snyman. And its not surprising that Leinster are doing so well, look at all the gifts they have received from the IRFU, with another to come at Christmas. If they don't win silver this year it will be because of their own arrogance.

5 Go to comments
T
Toaster 57 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

At least he doesn’t get injured every other game

6 Go to comments
P
PS 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Sounds like you're blaming Andy Farrell for picking an unproven McCarthy over Kleyn. I think that decision has proven a wise one regardless of Kleyn's form for Munster. Kleyn is a great player, as any second row good enough to play for SA, but he's not the best fit for Ireland.

5 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Yes Rugby is for all South Africans but it is just a sport and not the Nationally prefered one. Football is not an African sport but it is the one that is embraced. It has nothing to do with outdated devision ( kind of insulting) and more with the reallity of the matter. Rugby is not the national sport in South Africa. Soccer is. 50 million people will argue about your statement about 11 men kicking a ball around a field I am afraid. Rugby does not define South Africa. Unemployment and poverty does. I admire your passion no matter how misguided.

21 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Saders if only you had played as many tests as SBW then Kiwis can take you seriously. I think the Irish are gunning for the Kiwis in November and have their number. SBW is saying wat everybody thinks about the current ABs.

6 Go to comments
L
Lulu 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Totally agree. Andy has to select the best players.


This country hopping just does not sit well with me. It's almost as if these guys are playing club rugby

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

It was Kleyn's choice to play for South Africa, he wasn't and isn't good enough to play for Ireland but South Africa wanted him so he took his chance. He knew exactly what it would mean for Munster and I'm sure no self respecting Munster fan would begrudge his decision. On the other hand flip it around and what if Andy Farrell picks him and gives him a token cap against Italy to keep him IQ, that would be incredibly unfair to the man. Its not Farrells responsibility to keep players IQ its their choice, Kleyn didn't feel he was going to be called up and clearly didn't have the desire to stick it out, why would he when he can go play for his home country? In the same way Frisch decided to go play for his home country. Farrells job is to pick the best players to win games, not to lock down players and restrict their options.

5 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Nah not buying JD.


My samples go all the way to 2022 when Cane was outplayed by JVDF on the Ireland tour. Then he had a fairly good RC that year with Frizell and Ardie and dropped off again at the RWC.


The sample size is large but I don't drop the whole lot into one article just for the benefit of the ppl in 'your line of work'! The article has to present clarity but it doesn't mean the process behind it is simple.


But you might be right in your last sentence, we'll see who Razor picks at 7 with everyone fit.

614 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Waikato vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

RIP CONNOR GARDEN-BACHOP!

1 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That Cane is outplaying them both through quality rather that quantity will mainly be around his vision on the field.

Except that there is no evidence that he is!

614 Go to comments
S
Scott Benz 1 hour ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

This article is very recommendable after 48 hours my spouse came back with {lovetemple @ minister. com}

10 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It worked opn this thread to start with Bull, then it stopped. Maybe its to do witht eh volume of comments??

614 Go to comments
P
PK 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Munster weren't forced to chose between Kleyn and Snyman because of "Kleyn’s Test defection" leaving them with two SA International. They had to chose because Andy Farrell didn't pick Kleyn for his World Cup Squad and as a result, he was available for selection for SA.

5 Go to comments
A
AM 2 hours ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Ainsley has been playing for Lyon and scrummaging well. It’s the best league in the world and strong scrum emphasis so easy selection if he is available.


The need for a jackler hasn’t sailed and none of the other options at 2 are as good. He played poorly for La Rochelle last night but has been playing well so disagree on that. Mc Reight hasn’t got that element in his game at international level and a support player like him isn’t needed if you have more go forward in the forwards and inside backs as you can use wingers for that.


Hodge is an easy pick. Solid D and good kicking is needed in any side particularly one without a settled 9 and 10. He should be one of the first picked with Kerevi to take the pressure off 10. Paisami and Wright consistently make dumb decisions that put the team under pressure and wrights flash of brilliance every 5th game isn’t worth the errors and he’s not great under the high ball. I’d use hodge there with the young guy from QLD to bring him on. He can then switch into centre or 10 if there are injuries.


IP. The defence in the backline has been terrible and Paisami has terrible judgment. They need to fix that and the options are limited. Paisami shouldn’t be in the squad. I’d have him in the squad with Kerevi favouring Kerevi to start if available.

11 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Wow! Kiwis on here already turning on one of their all time greats for his opinion!!!


But he is bang on with his analysis and that’s why SR has dragged the All Blacks back into the pack. And don’t expect it to change any time soon…

6 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Okay then, a spade is a spade & Sonny's an idiot.

6 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Stop it. There's only one Lomu.

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think that’s what the consensus on here has been from the start. At least from the more sensible contributors…


Also interesting that NZ often receives teams for a series but, for the most part, only returns the compliment with a single test!

614 Go to comments
