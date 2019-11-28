  • LIVE
Montpellier MON 30 Gloucester GLO 27
Sale SAL 25 La Rochelle ROC 15
Northampton NOR 36 Leicester LEI 13
Exeter EXE 38 Wasps WAS 3
Worcester WOR 20 Sale SAL 13
Bath BAT 12 Saracens SAR 25
Ospreys SWA 13 Cheetahs CHE 18
Glasgow GLA 10 Leinster LEI 23
Connacht CON 24 Kings KIN 12
Dragons GWE 12 Zebre ZEB 39
Benetton BEN 28 Cardiff CAR 31
Ulster ULS 29 Scarlets SCA 5
Munster MUN 16 Edinburgh EDI 18
Bath BAT Clermont CLE Fri
6 Dec
2:45pm
Lyon LYO Benetton BEN Sat
7 Dec
8:00am
Northampton NOR Leinster LEI Sat
7 Dec
8:00am
Ulster ULS Harlequins HAR Sat
7 Dec
10:15am
La Rochelle ROC Glasgow GLA Sat
7 Dec
10:15am
Ospreys OSP Racing 92 RAC Sat
7 Dec
12:30pm
Munster MUN Saracens SAR Sat
7 Dec
12:30pm
Bristol BRI London Irish LON Sun
1 Dec
10:00am
Harlequins HAR Gloucester GLO Sun
1 Dec
10:00am
No games this week.
Internationals    

Hartley talks Eddie Jones leadership

Back
Internationals    

Dylan Hartley on leading England under Eddie Jones

Former England captain Dylan Hartley has revealed the roles and responsibilities that he undertook under the watchful eye of Eddie Jones.

The 33-year-old retired earlier in the month after missing almost a year of rugby with a persistent knee injury. He struggled to shake the injury off in time to make the World Cup with England and has now had to concede defeat in what he has described on Instagram as “a rollercoaster of a career”.

Hartley finishes his career as England’s second-most capped player with 97 caps, 30 as captain, with a win percentage in charge that only Martin Johnson has bettered of those who have captained England over 15 times.

The hooker led England to a Grand Slam in 2016, the Six Nations title in 2017, and he was also part of the title-winning squad in 2011. However, reflecting on his career, Hartley described winning the Premiership in 2014 as the “best day of my rugby career no doubt”.

The thirty-three-year-old spoke about how he had to work harder then he ever had before when Jones took over as head coach.

Hartley spoke to Rugby Pod host Andy Rowe here.

