Dylan Hartley on leading England under Eddie Jones

28 November, 11:37am

Former England captain Dylan Hartley has revealed the roles and responsibilities that he undertook under the watchful eye of Eddie Jones.

The 33-year-old retired earlier in the month after missing almost a year of rugby with a persistent knee injury. He struggled to shake the injury off in time to make the World Cup with England and has now had to concede defeat in what he has described on Instagram as “a rollercoaster of a career”.

Hartley finishes his career as England’s second-most capped player with 97 caps, 30 as captain, with a win percentage in charge that only Martin Johnson has bettered of those who have captained England over 15 times.

Dylan Hartley's greatest @premrugby moment? Lifting the trophy aloft with Northampton Saints in the 2014 Premiership Final ? A great servant to both @SaintsRugby and @EnglandRugby ? pic.twitter.com/t7c8GnrsUW — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) November 7, 2019

The hooker led England to a Grand Slam in 2016, the Six Nations title in 2017, and he was also part of the title-winning squad in 2011. However, reflecting on his career, Hartley described winning the Premiership in 2014 as the “best day of my rugby career no doubt”.

The thirty-three-year-old spoke about how he had to work harder then he ever had before when Jones took over as head coach.

Hartley spoke to Rugby Pod host Andy Rowe here.

