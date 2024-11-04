Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

Four-Test Wallaby Tom Lynagh has taken out Player of the Match honours after starring in the Queensland Reds’ 42-28 win over Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights. With the Saitama-Queensland Shield on the line, Lynagh made a statement with this performance.

Lynagh has spent plenty of time with Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies this year, but the young playmaker has been dropped to Australia XV duty this month. The 21-year-old will link up with that representative side ahead of matches against Bristol Bears and England A.

Coach Schmidt has instead called NSW Waratahs and North Harbour pivot Tane Edmed into the Wallabies for the first time. Edmed joins regular starter Noah Lolesio and utility Ben Donaldson as the three options to wear the No. 10 jersey in Australia’s top squad.

But for Lynagh, matches like this one against the Wild Knights after important. Injuries have kept the flyhalf on the sidelines for various periods during the international season, so it seems the most important thing for him at the moment is game time.

Lynagh linked up with halfback Kalani Thomas in the halves. The No. 10 couldn’t have started the match much better after veering 45 metres past three defenders to set up a 75-metre try to Floyd Aubrey in the opening minutes.

That was the first of Aubrey’s three tries, with Lynagh setting the platform for the second score as well. The Reds had taken a strong lead, but that didn’t mean the match was anywhere near over as the Wild Knights fought their way back.

It was a three point game in the Reds’ favour with just over 20 minutes left to play, but the visitors had it in them to hold on for a confidence-building result away from home. With young players getting a chance to wear the jersey, it was a supremely successful tour for the Reds.

Frankie Goldsbrough, Kohan Herbet, Heremaia Murray and Hamish Muller all debuted for the Reds, with this also being the club’s final match of 2024. This result also sees the Saitama-Queensland Shield remain at Ballymore for a third straight season.

“We had to keep finding solutions to come back into the game when moments of momentum went the Wild Knights’ way. I’m really proud of our guys for stemming that as they did,” coach Les Kiss said in a statement.

“The cultural experience of the last three years is important for us. Rugby has that and you can play around the world because of opportunities like this.

“We treasure this relationship where the Reds can meet a great club like the Wild Knights. We don’t take it lightly and we want it to keep building.”

Lynagh isn’t the only Reds player who’s set to jet off to Europe to join the Australia XV squad. Joe Brial, Josh Canham, Massimo De Lutiis, Josh Nasser, Ryan Smith, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and assistant coach Zane Hulton are also due to fly out to London.

The Australia XV will take on Bristol Bears at the iconic Ashton Gate on Friday, November 8, before taking on England A at London’s Twickenham Stoop about nine days later. Meanwhile, the Wallabies will look to take out the Grand Slam starting with England at Twickenham.