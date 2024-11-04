Scotland team up with social media star to give fans ‘Ultimate Replay’

Scottish Rugby have collaborated with Skyscanner and social media creator Artyom Skirda to give fans access to the ‘Ultimate Replay’ this November.

Launched last Thursday with a clip of Duhan van der Merwe doing his best Super Mario impression against England, the series aims to blend clips of rugby action with cultural references from video games, music and memes.

Following Scotland’s opening Autumn Nations Series victory over Fiji on Saturday it was star centre Huw Jones’ turn to get the viral treatment.

Scottish Rugby, @Skyscanner and the very talented Artyom Skirda bring you: The Ultimate Replay ⏪ It’s rugby as you’ve never seen it before. Starting with @hrfjones.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/DDGxp9JTaX — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 3, 2024

His triumphant first-half slide took him under the posts and around the world, taking in beaches, sand dunes and stunning scenery before landing back at Murrayfield.

The series will be published across the Scottish Rugby and Skyscanner social channels while being shared to Skirda’s one million-plus followers on Instagram.

Jones and Van der Merwe certainly won’t be the last Scotland stars to get the meme treatment this month.

⏪ @Skyscanner and @scotlandteam present a new series just in time for Autumn: The Ultimate Replay. Join us throughout November to see rugby in a whole new way.#AsOne #UltimateTravelHack pic.twitter.com/Fd77jCrdoU ADVERTISEMENT — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 31, 2024

Andre Le Masurier, Global Head of Brand & Creative, Skyscanner said: “Scottish Rugby fans love travelling to support their team and rely on the Ultimate Travel Hack for epic deals to get them there.

“Off the back of the ‘Ultimate View’ we’re continuing to support fans in unexpected, creative ways by celebrating epic rugby moments with a playful twist called the ‘Ultimate Replay’.

“It’s meme-tastic Artyom Skirda meets the wonderful world of rugby and we can’t get enough. We hope the fans agree.”

