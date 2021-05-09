9:45am, 09 May 2021

Danny Wilson has praised Glasgow for bouncing back from last week’s mortifying loss to Benetton to scoop a double boost against Edinburgh.

Friday night’s seven-try thriller at Scotstoun saw Warriors edge out a 29-19 win over their inter-city rivals.

The victory not only means Wilson’s team have now regained ownership of the 1872 Cup after a three-year wait following a 2-1 series win, but it also secures qualification for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Wilson was frustrated at seeing his side cough up a worrying 27 penalties but the performance was much more like what the Glasgow coach was looking for after last week’s shock defeat in their Rainbow Cup opener in Italy.

“I really am delighted with Friday’s win after that poor performance against Benetton,” he said.

“We took responsibility, every one of us. It is credit to this group of players that they have gone out and responded.

“It was a massive game, a 1872 Cup that Glasgow hadn’t won for four years.

“It has been a difficult year for us and Edinburgh. We have talked a fair bit about this. There are reasons for that but we have achieved two mini goals we set ourselves – European qualification and the 1872 cup so I think we should be drawing on the positives.

“Yes we have had a tough season and had some bombshell games, the Benetton game was one of them and we have had changes in personnel and lots of other problems.

“But we have come out of it and achieved two of our mini goals so personally I think that is an achievement for this group. Not the big achievements we want – but they will come.”

Edinburgh will have a shot a swift revenge when the teams meet again next week for their fourth showdown of the season – and sixth since rugby resumed after last year’s lockdown. That match does not count towards the 1872 Cup but will have Rainbow Cup points available.

Murrayfield boss Richard Cockerill said: “It will be the sixth time we’ve played them in nine months. It’s becoming a regular occurrence now.

“Look, it’s just the nature of it meeting them again. We’ll review this on Monday to see where we can improve and use that for those young guys who are learning their trade on the job which is good.

“But it was small margins on Friday night and we’ll need to tidy up on those for next week. We’ll have a couple of days of reflection and look to improve.”