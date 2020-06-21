The Crusaders have consigned the Hurricanes to a second defeat in as many weeks, triumphing 39-25 in the capital.
Despite having a bye in the first round, the Crusaders looked rust-free and scored a try in the first minute of the match. By halftime, the Crusaders had built a 19-15 lead and the Hurricanes eventually drew square with 15 minutes to play in the match. A flurry of tries in the final minutes of the game handed the Crusaders the 14-point win.
Hurricanes 25 (Asafo Aumua try; Jackson Garden-Bachop con, 5 pens, drop goal)
Crusaders 39 (Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili tries; Mo’unga 4 cons, 2 pens)
