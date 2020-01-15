Could Freddie Burns be heading for Wasps next season?

15 January, 8:22am

Transfer speculation was rife on the Rugby Pod this week as Jim Hamilton, Darren Cave and Andy Goode discussed all the hottest transfer rumours in the World of Rugby.

One of the biggest rumours to come out this week was speculation that Freddie Burns could be heading to Wasps in the summer.

With Bath agreeing to a new long term deal with the Rhys Priestland, it appears Burns may not be getting as much game time as he would like at the Somerset-based club.

Burns has performed extremely well for Bath in the games that he has started this season.

With Lima Sopaga out of the Wasps team for the foreseeable future with illness, there is a potential opening in the 10 position at the Coventry club.

Burns previously played for Leicester Tigers before he switched clubs with Bath in a deal which he has said left him with some negative feelings towards the Midlands club due to the nature of his exit.

Rugby Pod hostAndy Goode was highly complimentary of the 29-year-old.

“People talk about Freddie saying that his game management isn’t there, absolute b*****ks. Because he’s got the razzmatazz, because he can create something out of nothing, he gets pigeon-holed into that sort of bracket of just being a flash player. He’s not, he’s got the whole game management down to a tee. He’s not getting enough love at Bath, he generally plays when they’re rotating the squad as we’ve seen in the Champions Cup.”

With Sopoaga potentially leaving Wasps at the end of the season, there is a possibility for Freddie to have more starts there instead of at Bath.

His younger brother Billy found success at Ulster after his move from Gloucester back in 2018. Freddie could have similar fortunes if he decides to move north in the summer.

