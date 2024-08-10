Select Edition

International

Christophe Ridley highlights three things he has learned as a referee

By Liam Heagney
Up-and-coming international referee Christophe Ridley (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Up-and-coming international Test referee Christophe Ridley has outlined his goals for the next eight years after workplace platform LinkedIn reminded him this week that he has been working at England Rugby for eight years. The 31-year-old refereed his first Gallagher Premiership final in June when Northampton defeated Bath at Twickenham.

He has since taken charge of the July international between Japan and Italy in Sapporo, and next month will take charge of his first Rugby Championship match following his appointment for the September 21 meeting between Argentina and South Africa in Santiago del Estero.

In the meantime, the rugby official, who became a professional referee in 2016 and made a Six Nations breakthrough last February when given the whistle for France versus Italy in Lille, has reflected on his career so far and shared what he wants to achieve in the next eight years through to 2032.

He wrote: “As LinkedIn is telling me, it’s my eight-year anniversary at England Rugby, I have found myself reflecting on what is different now compared to when I first started:

“The biggest thing I have learnt so far is to sacrifice the outcome which for me means…

  • Letting go of what games and tournaments I am going to get in the future;
  • Letting go of what it means if I do make a big mistake;
  • Accepting at some point I will get unlucky and at some point I won’t get selected.

“These are just three examples related purely to my role but this can be applied to any role, in or outside of a professional environment.

“My goal over the next eight years is to really focus on just enjoying the journey, doing everything I can to become a master of my craft but at the same time remembering that this is not defining. In the end, people will only really remember whether or not you were a decent bloke along the way…”

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DR 15 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

It would help if australia actually picked there best players no matter where they play in the world, a oz team with Scott sio, tolu latu, will Skelton, Rory Arnold, Isaac roda, Sean McMahon, Pete samu, samu Kerevi and Tom banks would at least make the game competitive

10 Go to comments
A
AD 23 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

You were right Nick

138 Go to comments
N
Nickers 26 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

ABs defence got picked to pieces in this game. Having looked very solid against England they were chasing shadows against Argentina. Terrible defensive reads all through the game. Argentina made many easy metres, finding open space and soft shoulders on most possessions.

28 Go to comments
N
Nickers 35 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

The stranger thing was no one jumped or lifted. When that ball went into the lineout, no one in the lineout thought they were required to do anything. You don't see that very often, but it's happened to the ABs twice in the last couple of games. Utter shambles.

28 Go to comments
N
Nickers 37 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Ardie is a very emotional guy and an emotional leader. Sometimes it looks like the performance against Ireland where he inspires everyone around him to find an extra 10%, other times it looks like the absolute chaos we saw on the field today.

28 Go to comments
S
SF 39 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Ben, what game did you watch to give Ardie a 7 when he cost us the game. With Cortez right behind him, he picked up the ball behind a loose scrum and threw a wild pass that lead to the Argentine winning try

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 41 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

One of the poorest defensive plays from an experienced midfielder you're ever likely to see. He did some very nice things but played like a try must be scored immediately. Case in point after his great line break followed by an incredibly low percentage pass. Very few times out of 100 does that end up with NZ in possession, let alone a try being scored. Totally lacked composure offensively and defensively.

28 Go to comments
N
NB 42 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

Yep cos Rassie took my advice and Aussie didn't! 😁


R.G. mysteriously disappeared, PSDT ran the lineout and Aussie picked the wrong man at 7.

138 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 51 minutes ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

So straight out the gates in January I believe it was, this website came in blasting how the boks would stumbled, the ABS would dominate and then some other horse sh1t about certain NH teams. I called Bull Shart then and warned - the ABs would need to rebuild - and they’d be lucky with an 70% win rate. And my oh my do they need to rebuild.


For starters - the pressure would be on Razor from day one because, well, it’s New Zealand. New Zealand must win. New Zealand can’t lose. Shouldn’t lose.


Add the pressure of expectation from the NZ public - who savagely turned on Ian Foster like he was a pariah of the state, in favour of the messiah Razor Robertson. It was teed up for disaster from the time Razor was appointed, his shadow hanging over Ian Foster since Bombela.


Add the pressure of equity partners.


Then the trouble of losing players like Mounga. The players abroad problem.


But now Razor’s biggest problem is that this is not a team that is rebuilding. This is some weird version b of Ian Fosters era.


The forwards are not looking too hot. And Ryan is looking exposed.


There seems to be a tendency to go with big names over youth or experimentation. Jordy Barret at 12 must come to an end. You can’t tell me NZ doesn’t have a good enough 12 somewhere knocking on the door.


Will Jordan has been called NZ’s fullback everywhere. Even in tonight’s interview “NZ Fullback” under his name. When has he played fullback? What are we taking about. Play him there already and stop talking about it.


TJ was poor tonight despite his ratings. Cam Roigard being out is a real pity - but my goodness NZ needs to get some depth at 9.


I’ve never seen an AB backline look so toothless. Typically when an AB wing got a ball on space it was trytime. These days everyone is cutting them down.


Even the narrative around size and the way the ABs are playing the game direct up the middle feels like some middle of the road copout of the ABs traditional strengths.


If Razor is going to rebuild then for heavens sakes rebuild. Get some fresh players on take risks and inject some life into the squad. It’s looking pretty flat.


You’re better off losing throwing the kitchen sink than losing playing it safe.


Sorry NZ. It’s only because we love a strong AB side over this that I’m saying this.

28 Go to comments
H
HC 1 hours ago
The angle to the Siya Kolisi story that is the real cautionary tale

Then don't sign for 3 years... Do a short term deal like Jordie Barrett. Homesick? You're a professional athlete with your whole family with you, not a lonely 16yo au pair...

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Let’s review Ben’s performance on this article.


For starters… “Added eight carries and “


You can’t end a sentence with “and” or without punctuation. That’s basic grammar.


Or he didn’t proof read his own article. Either because he couldn’t read properly through the tears he was fighting back. Or worse because he is just lazy. Either reason unacceptably unprofessional.


If he is going to give Dalton Papali’i a 7 - he should provide more than just a one liner. Like “he won a big turnover”. Papali’i must have done more than that to be one of the best AB players on the field tonight. As an accountant, I would expect Ben to know that he needs to provide context to the numbers he produces.


I could go on - but instead I’ll save time and give Ben a 3/10 for this article. Ideally he should be benched as a RP writer.

7 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hours ago
First unofficial depth chart highlights status of Louis Rees-Zammit

Rugbypass.com not Somewelshdudehavingagoatnfl.com

3 Go to comments
L
LC 1 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

lol 😂 I’ll take a loss against Argentina over England any day

28 Go to comments
d
dk 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Actually it was a 3. Most overrated AB of this generation. Only became an AB because he's Beauden's brother.

7 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Well done Argentina for staying in the fight, drawing it close and winning. The second Test wont be a walkover like last time.


It looked to me like Lienert-Brown was given an instruction to rush out and close Argentina's passing route to the wing. It was a disaster with Argentina making 2-3 clear line breaks before their try. After the turnover for 1st Argentina try, the NZ defense had to drift. Lienert-Brown inexplicable came out, stayed out, leaving a gap the size of Cook Strait for Arhgtnina to break through. Maybe NZ backs having bad day, but it may be that they thought they needed a lot of improvement to best SA and were trying some kind of rush defense effort on the hoof. Badly backfired obviously if so.

28 Go to comments
T
Tk 1 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Pumas were fully deserved winners as best team on the pitch. The ABs have got a lot of work to do in a week. I've been a DMac supporter but no structure at all, it looked like a game of touch in the park. Maybe Plummer has joined the squad for this very reason?

28 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Argentina player ratings vs All Blacks | The Rugby Championship

Argentina certainly do look like a well oiled machine.


Loved Contemponi’s pitch side interview after the games. Seems like he’s got the players respect.

1 Go to comments
d
dk 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Jordie was a 4 on other sites. Invisible. Please bring back Havili. We need his creativity.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Can the Wallabies win the battle of the back-five against the Boks?

See Nick. No issues at lock or the lineouts.


But how about PSDT deciding to be the best lock in the world next? Pretty impressive.


That man is a machine.

138 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Fortress Cake Tin, or is it tupperware?

28 Go to comments
