Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

The Chiefs stun Hurricanes in lung-busting semi-final

By Ned Lester
Cortez Ratima of the Chiefs. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

A final against the Blues awaited the winner of the second Super Rugby Pacific semi-final, and the capital had turned out in force to see their team make their bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs came out all guns blazing and ran out to a big early lead, which they fought and hustled to protect throughout a lung-busting 8o minutes, eventually succeeding and coming away with a 30-19 win.

A kicking duel in the opening two minutes saw the Chiefs surrender some field position but the visitors turned defence to attack swiftly and an Etene Nanai-Seturo draw and pass freed Emoni Narawa up, allowing the All Black to go to work down the sideline, beating player after player before drawing the final defender and delivering the incredible offload to Samipeni Finau to score the opening try of the game.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Nanai-Seturo accidentally provided another game-breaking play a minute after play resumed when a kick was charged and found the waiting arms of Wallace Sititi who stormed upfield, finding Luke Jacobson and then Cortez Ratima who finished the effort. By the sixth minute, the Chiefs were up 14-0.

The Chiefs’ defence was pressuring the Hurricanes attack and the home side was guilty of handling errors early.

The visitors were also winning the breakdown battle, and a penalty against Peter Lakai in that area allowed Damian McKenzie to line up a penalty and extend the lead to 17.

Defence

129
Tackles Made
165
19
Tackles Missed
21
87%
Tackle Completion %
89%

A Chiefs handling error finally saw the Hurricanes make some inroads with possession, and they would have struck back through Brayden Iose if it wasn’t for a forward pass being picked up by the TMO.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was an advantage being played however and it took just three phases from a lineout just inside the 22 for Peter Lakai to power over the line after taking advantage of Samisoni Taukei’aho pulling out of the defensive line with what would turn out to be an Achilles injury.

The rapid pace of the game continued and Damian McKenzie was pulling the strings superbly, but another try to the Chiefs was ruled out by another TMO check that also resulted in a yellow card to Samipeni Finau for a head clash.

Yet another try was ruled out just shy of halftime when Samipeni Finau was ruled out by the TMO. Halftime score: 17-7

Related

Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

All Blacks selection beckons as Super Rugby Pacific exposes any ambition lacking substance with elimination. The final is just one week away and with that, the club season makes way for international fixtures.

Read Now

The Hurricanes came out looking more composed in the second period but the pace the Chiefs were playing at still proved difficult to disrupt, and it was again the Chiefs who got on the board first through a Damian McKenzie penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

A late hit by Luke Jacobson saw the Chiefs captain handed a yellow card nine minutes into the half. The Hurricanes looked to take advantage but yet another forward pass saw Asafo Aumua’s linebreak ended abruptly.

The Hurricanes finally found some hard-earned attacking momentum after that and swinging the ball from sideline to sideline saw the hosts make metres and eventually score through Brett Cameron. The conversion made it a six-point game.

Penalties

9
Penalties Conceded
7
0
Yellow Cards
2
0
Red Cards
0

The Hurricanes quickly made their way up the field again and would have scored again if it wasn’t for another handling error, this time by Josh Moorby as the winger dived for the corner. It looked to be a massive missed opportunity as Luke Jacobson rejoined the game after the play.

A statement performance from Wallace Sititi got even better when the 21-year-old picked up an intercept in midfield and sprinted all but five metres of the way to the try line, eventually dragged down by the effort of Devan Flanders. But, just one pass later Daniel Rona scored in the corner.

A breakdown penalty soon after gave Damian McKenzie another opportunity to push the lead to 16 with 15 minutes remaining, and the All Black nailed it from the tough angle and distance.

After surviving a 15-phase onslaught from the Chiefs, the Hurricanes then launched into one of their own with more success, scoring through Billy Proctor in the corner.

With Bradley Slater injured, uncontestable scrums entered the game and Rameka Poihipi stepped up to take the lineout throws for the Chiefs.

The Hurricanes generated plenty of opportunities throughout the final 10 minutes, but breakdown turnovers from the likes of Quinn Tupaea and Luke Jacobson and stoic defence from the full squad saw the Chiefs home with the win. Fulltime score: 30-19.

Recommended

The Hurricanes say they're facing a 'different' Chiefs beast in semi-final

England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

OPINION

Sam Whitelock confirms international return for final ever match

BREAKING

Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

OPINION

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

2

Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final

3

'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

4

Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

5

Ulster confirm 2 star signing among 43-man squad for 2024/25

6

'Huge... rapid... I don't think I've seen a more complete athlete'

7

England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

8

Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

Comments

17 Comments
d
dave 10 hours ago

Jordie Barrett and Vai’i wouldn't come close to the AB’s on their performances. Barrett is a revolving door on D and Vai’i was the fourth best starting lock. Love Lakai and Sititi. If not now, soon.

D
David 11 hours ago

Two of the softest yellow cards you are ever likely to see didn’t stop the Chiefs playing away from home. The so-called AB trial in some positions was won convincingly by the Chiefs.

T
T-Bone 13 hours ago

Wallace Sititi

M
MattJH 13 hours ago

That was mental. Hope the wounded heal up ok. It’ll be England Vs Whoever Survives after the final.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

The Argentine left home in difficult circumstances but has flourished in the wet Scottish city.

FEATURE

'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.'

Leinster are stacked with Irish superstars and the URC semi-final is a delicious hors d'oevre ahead of the titanic Springbok Test series

FEATURE

Leinster 'sitting on a sharp stick' for running of the Bulls

It's uplifting for the URC that Ireland's most successful province are under pressure to deliver in Pretoria.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BeegMike 15 minutes ago
Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

1 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 17 minutes ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

27 Go to comments
A
Andrew 18 minutes ago
Injury-stricken Chiefs know ‘the job ain’t done’ after famous semi-final win

Tyrone Thompson is no mug as a hooker.replacement.

2 Go to comments
a
andy 33 minutes ago
Rapid rise: Chiefs’ Wallace Sititi goes ‘to another level’ against Canes

Hurricanes fan Sititi awesome D Mac my man of match his control was unreal and his tackling

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 40 minutes ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

The team that finished second certainly had the easiest draw through the playoffs. It's going to be tough for the Chiefs to put in another big effort after that battle.

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 57 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Good omen for the Springboks. Lekker

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 1 hours ago
Glasgow vs Munster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What just happened?😲

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Bulls vs Leinster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eish Ireland. Warrappened?

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 3 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

O’Mahony’s problem is that he becomes fixated about getting even, IMHO that is why he’s getting hooked - he just loses the plot.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Terrible officiating, by both ref and TMO. At best it was unconscious bias. It’s the dirtiest I have seen Leinster play, and the ref didn’t notice. Or worse, he chose to ignore it. The TMO could have kept the ref honest in some key moments. Maybe he was also willing a Leinster win, or just enjoying a beer.

27 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Explain to me why Leinster are supposed to be the best club side in the world. Three years and not a single trophy.

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Had to love the stadium playing “in your head, in your head……”😂😂

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

That was the most inept display of officiating that I have ever seen!

27 Go to comments
B
Blaaaah 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls. Virtually no Springboks in the team that can count as Springboks starters at present against a side filled with Irish caps. If the ref didnt have blinkers the score wouldve been far more favourable to the home side.

27 Go to comments
C
Charles 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls! Defeating a 15 man Ireland team + the ref. The test matches are going to be interesting.

27 Go to comments
R
Rob 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Not really alarm bells, as disappointing as that loss is people easily forget that players play differently for club and country, Ireland don’t defend like Leinster. Tight match, tough calls congrats to the bulls on a good win

27 Go to comments
S
Synergy 7 hours ago
Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

NH still whinging about losing the RWC to S A 😄

8 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

Refreshing to hear something so candid and positive about what’s going on behind the scenes.

9 Go to comments
M
Michele 9 hours ago
English Championship statement: ‘We have got what we came for’

Does anyone know when these plans will be implemented? I’m wondering when promotion/relegation is coming in.

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 9 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Grande Sebas! Y mas grande tu viejo! Lo envidio, a mi no me “dejan” jugar mas…😢

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final
Search