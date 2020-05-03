9:52am, 03 May 2020

Carl Fearns has confirmed on social media that his time at Top 14 club Lyon has come to an end. The English No.8 spent five at the club, which has seen the side climb to the top side of the table following their last promotion to the French top flight in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fearns posted on social media: “What a strange way to end what’s been an amazing 5 seasons at this incredible club. I wish we got the opportunity to try and go all the way. I’ll always be proud of what we’ve managed to achieve during my time here.

“I came to Lyon at a time when I wasn’t particularly enjoying my rugby and was made to feel welcome and a big part of it from the beginning. Huge thank you to the fans for your constant support. To the “Lads” continue the course, I’m sure the title’s en route. Alas, all good things come to an end.”

What a strange way to end what’s been an amazing 5 seasons at this incredible club @LeLOURugby. I wish we got the opportunity to try and go all the way ?. I’ll always be proud of what we’ve managed to achieve during… https://t.co/HRiEDTqhcz — Carl Fearns (@Carl_Fearns) May 3, 2020

Minutes after posting the message, Fearns posted a bizarre video that shows the forward being jumped by stewards following a win away against Racing earlier in the year. You can see the big No.8 being mobbed by five over-eager stewards, who for some reason failed to recognize him as a player.

The crowd can be heard shouting ‘He’s a player’ in French from the sidelines. Fearns eventually brushed off the stewards and made his way up the pitch.

“When you beat racing away and raid the pitch with Liam Gill (thanks for the help mate). Always knew I should of had a crack at league. Get to your front lads.”

When you beat racing away and raid the pitch with Liam Gill (thanks for the help mate) ? Always knew I should of had a crack at league. Get to your front lads ? pic.twitter.com/VckjUL4M5D — Carl Fearns (@Carl_Fearns) May 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Now 30, the 6’3, 19 stone 4Ibs No.8 has been linked with a move to Northampton Saints. He has never been capped by England.