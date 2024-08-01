Cameron Redpath could miss season start as 3 Bath players undergo surgery

Bath have issued a preseason injury update confirming Scotland centre Cameron Redpath is one of three players to undergo surgery alongside Regan Grace and Guy Pepper.

The 24-year-old was not part of Scotland’s summer tour of the Americas, and instead had his shoulder operated on to “address a longstanding issue”.

A return date has not been set for the Scot, though it is likely he will miss the start of the season.

“Cam Redpath had shoulder surgery in the summer to address a longstanding issue,” said Bath head of medical services Rory Murray.

“He is currently not in squad training, he is working with our conditioning coaches and doing well. We’ll have a better idea of which game he’ll return for in mid August.”

New recruit Pepper has also undergone surgery for an issue that was picked up in his medical after joining from Newcastle Falcons this summer.

The 21-year-old flanker is, however, expected to make the beginning of the season.

“Guy Pepper has joined up with the squad but he has had a surgery in the offseason to address a longstanding shoulder issue that was identified at the medical.

“He’s doing very well. He’s working with our physical performance coaches. We expect him to join up with squad training in the middle of August and be ready for the start of the season.”

After making his first appearance for Wales against the Reds last month, Grace has had a procedure on his hamstring, though, like Redpath, there is no clarity as to when he is expected to return.

The former rugby league star is yet to make his competitive debut for the West Country outfit despite initially joining them in February.

Bath get their new season underway on Friday September 20 against Northampton Saints in a repeat of last season’s Gallagher Premiership final at the Rec.

