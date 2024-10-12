Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Bulls maintain winning start to URC season at Ospreys’ expense

By PA
Ulster captain Iain Henderson steps in as tensions rise between David McCann of Ulster and Cobus Wiese of the Vodacom Bulls during a heated exchange at the United Rugby Championship match between Vodacom Bulls and Ulster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo By Shaun Roy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Bulls maintained their winning start to the United Rugby Championship season following a 29-19 win over Ospreys at the Swansea.com Stadium.

For the Welsh region it was a third defeat in four outings this season and sees them sit in 12th place in the fledgling table after they failed to take advantage of the South Africans playing more than half-an-hour with 14 men following the dismissal of David Kriel.

Elrigh Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Embrose Papier scored early tries as the Bulls raced into a 19-0 lead after only 12 minutes.

The bonus point was secured after just 22 minutes when Arendse went over for his second and Bulls’ fourth try.

Ospreys did respond with tries from Dewi Lake, Ryan Conbeer and Morgan Morris but the damage had already been done.

Points Flow Chart

Bulls win +10
Time in lead
0
Mins in lead
80
0%
% Of Game In Lead
99%
95%
Possession Last 10 min
5%
7
Points Last 10 min
3

Bulls were quick out of the blocks and needed just two minutes to open the scoring. Sebastian De Klerk scooped up a loose ball and it was worked to number eight Louw to charge over, with Boeta Chamberlain adding the extras.

The visitors kept the foot on the gas and breached the Ospreys defence again with 10 minutes on the clock. With the forwards securing good field the position, quick play saw Willie Le Roux and Canan Moodie combine to send Arendse over in the left corner.

As the Bulls’ confidence grew they had the Ospreys defence on the backfoot and stole a lineout ball to enable Papier to scoot over, with Chamberlain again adding the extras from the tee.

The bonus point was in the bag when Le Roux’s precise kick into the corner was pounced on by Arendse to slide over and Chamberlain again converted.

Ospreys got on the board when Dan Edwards’ kick put them five metres out and the rolling maul got to work with Lake crashing over.

Kriel was dismissed nine minutes into the second half for leading with the elbow in a challenge on Edwards.

Ospreys made the extra man count as swift hands through the backs created the space for Conbeer to slide in.

Morris celebrated his 100th appearance for Ospreys with a try but – with Bulls finishing the game with 13 players after a yellow card for Alulutho Tshakweni – they could not get any closer.

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 8 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Haha have you been listening to Neil Barnes as well?


The concept is certainly not that, what you think it is, common, follow along better. I would wonder if the top squads aren't able to bolster their squads for another window like what they do now during 6N. And field two separate teams obviously.


If they can do that for say a month of consecutive weeks (maybe the squads are bolstered for a bigger period) of pool play at least then you've immediately negated the problem with any of the other improvements (of which may also negate the problem and the need to play midweed).

595 Go to comments
S
SC 10 minutes ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Mathis should be nowhere near the All Blacks until he plays a full season of Super Rugby and earns a starting position on his SRP franchise

5 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

There's probably three sports in Australia that have bigger seasons or packages than LNR Ed.


I also wouldn't really say those ingredient's are "missing" (Japan and America), it's more like they're just not being used at the moment. SR is sadly not in a position to add them yet either, they're on a deadline to having something that is by 2031 for sure though.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That was just lazy writing, obviously for my point it is irrelevant, hence why I didn't see the need to state the back round precisely.


If you skimmed over it, the point is that WR is not going to allow a b or c team to be used as the national team in disguise. They will simply promote another nation.


You're on the completely wrong plane, not just because they aren't doing (going to do) what you're criticizing them of.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

"make any difference" to what?


SA did fine despite those deep structural issues, though, so I don't by you're arguement.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 28 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

So that is why SA didn't join TRC in 2020! It was already too late to help them in 2021. I knew you were talking sheet last time!

145 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

It would have always been the plan to organise.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

See Holland discussion if haven't already, it no longer goes by residency, it's by seasons now (still 5).

145 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Haha yea that was funny wasn't it, them going wow over a normal everyday take in rugby.


I think rugby players in general make the game look so much more nonchalant because possession, percentages, security, isn't as important. A mistake isn't conceding 6 tackles it's immediately having a go at getting possession back. In rugby he misses that and it goes into the hands of the defender who could immediately get smashed by the next guy and turn it over. A high risk play trying to catch it on the finger tips is what they train.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 44 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

In that case holding him back so that the populace don't see his performances until next years Lions tour might be the way to go.


Wouldn't want him to play poorly on this eoty and lose everybody's interest next year. SBW had amazing value as a star but he had at least 2 good years in the NRL before he left to make his name.

145 Go to comments
I
IS 48 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

You're joking right dmac literally has the best kick regather stat in the all blacks mounga has the worst mounga was not a good player and actually dmac is a very very good 10 and constantly proves that

68 Go to comments
J
JW 49 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Saw that he started at 7 in that big win.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 58 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Or vice versa, RA might get their 30million back.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 59 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tane has sort of tailed off. I think he will need to concentrate on his consistency and sticking to the things he's practising/is taught and control himself within those parameters. I think he started to 'just play' and I think the structure and tempo he gave was the poorer for it.


I doubt he's had 8-9 weeks of high tempo rugby to get through before of course.


The best thing would also be getting an Australian XV team of overseas players back for some fixtures during the Lions tour itself, with those players also playing for their states leading upto it. The benefit of selecting these types of players on a small eoyt tour is mainly just what they can offer the other squad members, not what they can offer the Wallabies against B&I Lions. That needs to change.


Hopefully the finished product can end up at least half as good as this picture suggests it can!


Also, btw, sucks were don't get any NH rugby coverage. At least not yet, it might start up once the season finishes here. Will have to make do with watching the URC games days later on their website.

145 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It boggles the mind that biased people like you think that a player who does not provide any try scoring opportunities is better than the one who does but unfortunately didn't finish them off.

68 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That's a great example that he just needs more time at the International level then. That Cane is outplaying them both through quality rather that quantity will mainly be around his vision on the field.


Like I've said with Ethan earlier, the only way those two are going to improve that in future and full off the plays that Cane does, and did, for their country in the toughest games is through experiencing those moments.


Just was actually just watching some U18 stuff earlier and it's always a good reminder that the number one asset for any rugby playing is vision. It's stark how these kids play differently to the levels above despite all having the same skill sets embedded.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Why thank you, Ed, good to see your turnaround.

595 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

If they want to be conservative they can bring him off the bench against Japan, but realistically he should be starting 7, maybe have cane on the bench behind him just in case for the Japan test.

After that, from England onwards the make up should be

6. Sititi

7. Ollie Mathis

8. Lakai

(Hoskins on the bench).

5 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That was in England, France and maybe Japan. I'm not sure about "business" but those unions should have been able to make a centralised system work if they had been decisive instead of just leaving it up to the clubs. Too late now.

595 Go to comments
N
NO 3 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

From a pure numbers point of view sure. But football simply does not arouse the passion and emotions that rugby and the Springboks do especially in terms representing the country on the International stage. All South Africans love to see their country win, something which the Springboks have been able to deliver on for the last 30 years and give the country something to celebrate. Sadly the same cannot be said of Bafana Bafana. So sure if you look purely at numbers football could be considered SA's national sport but when it comes to flying the flag for a nation on the world sporting stage then it's rugby by a country mile. Just a matter of perspective in how the term national sport is interpreted.

14 Go to comments
