The Blues’ pair of Ioane brothers pulled off what would have been one of the tries of the season against the Highlanders at Eden Park, before a late TMO review stamped out the brilliant try.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movement started from a turnover near their own goal line, where the Blues decided to counter-attack from in front of their goal posts. Second five Harry Plummer found Akira Ioane on the edge and the older brother put the foot down.

Jostling with Highlanders’ first five Josh Ioane, Akira broke through the high tackle to burst away down the sideline. Around the halfway mark with Highlanders defenders surrounding him on all sides, the Number 6 fired a wild long pass in field where his younger brother Rieko Ioane was there to haul it in.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Richie McCaw continues to push the limits

In open field, the centre veered left and used his speed to burn away from the cover tackle of wing Ngane Punivai to ignite the Eden Park crowd.

The try was a breathtaking play that would have put the Blues up 22-7 after having already scored two well-worked tries, of which Rieko Ioane had set up.

The deflating TMO decision left many pundits unhappy, including Andy McGeady who highlighted that World Rugby’s rule book states ‘backwards out of the hands’ for a reason as the momentum of player’s moving can take a pass forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

In instances like Ioane’s, he believed the try should have stood and the decision to disallow it was depressing for the game.

New Zealand journalist Liam Napier also doubted the merits of the not try decision, highlighting that the same TMO Paul Williams made the error in awarding Leicester Fainga’anuku’s try the night before in Christchurch despite a foot that grazed the grass outside the field of play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to rule out Ioane’s try didn’t cost the Blues in the end, who ran away 39-17 winners but robbed fans and spectators of the moment for centre Rieko Ioane.

However, the slew of questionable TMO calls over the weekend suggest fans could lose confidence in the standard of refereeing as the competition enters a round of pivotal matchups which could be close games.

The Hurricanes host the Chiefs in a battle of the winless teams while the Blues host the Crusaders in a blockbuster at Eden Park.

The missing piece Super Rugby Aotearoa is under way but there appears to be something lacking. Patrick McKendry Myth buster Folau Fakatava should ignore the selection myth that players need to start for their clubs to be All Blacks. Gregor Paul Task master Patrick Tuipulotu has helped mould the Blues into his own hard-working image. Gregor Paul Generation X A new crop of Kiwi 10s are set to make names for themselves in Super Rugby Aotearoa. Tom Vinicombe Free spirit Tony Brown can already be compared with coaching genius Wayne Smith Jeff Wilson

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now