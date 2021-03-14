5:04pm, 14 March 2021

The Blues’ pair of Ioane brothers pulled off what would have been one of the tries of the season against the Highlanders at Eden Park, before a late TMO review stamped out the brilliant try.

The movement started from a turnover near their own goal line, where the Blues decided to counter-attack from in front of their goal posts. Second five Harry Plummer found Akira Ioane on the edge and the older brother put the foot down.

Jostling with Highlanders’ first five Josh Ioane, Akira broke through the high tackle to burst away down the sideline. Around the halfway mark with Highlanders defenders surrounding him on all sides, the Number 6 fired a wild long pass in field where his younger brother Rieko Ioane was there to haul it in.

In open field, the centre veered left and used his speed to burn away from the cover tackle of wing Ngane Punivai to ignite the Eden Park crowd.

If you didn’t know Rieko Ioane will always be my favourite player in the world underrated. pic.twitter.com/Z061CqwLrR — Charles Rylands (@Charlesrylands7) March 14, 2021

The try was a breathtaking play that would have put the Blues up 22-7 after having already scored two well-worked tries, of which Rieko Ioane had set up.

The deflating TMO decision left many pundits unhappy, including Andy McGeady who highlighted that World Rugby’s rule book states ‘backwards out of the hands’ for a reason as the momentum of player’s moving can take a pass forward.

In instances like Ioane’s, he believed the try should have stood and the decision to disallow it was depressing for the game.

Catching up with Blues game. That try ruled out for a forward pass from Akira to Rieko Ioane is an utter farce. Both players are going a million miles an hour. It's a 20 yard pass at full tilt. Akira is looking back. The ball was pointing back. Momentum FFS!!!!! — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) March 14, 2021

I mean look at it. THIS IS EVERYTHING YOU WANT TO SEE. Smart, heads up play to notice the overlap. Smart ball to get it to Akira, quickly. Power and pace. Then *fantastic* skill to pass like that, and a tremendous finish. What did the TMO *think* he saw? — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) March 14, 2021

New Zealand journalist Liam Napier also doubted the merits of the not try decision, highlighting that the same TMO Paul Williams made the error in awarding Leicester Fainga’anuku’s try the night before in Christchurch despite a foot that grazed the grass outside the field of play.

Back out of the hands, no? #BLUvHIG — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) March 14, 2021

Just like players, it’s important referees are accountable for their performance. Paul Williams made three wrong decisions in two games this weekend (Fainga’anuku try, Weber yellow card + penalty try, Akira Ioane pass). Teams and fans are right to expect much better. — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) March 14, 2021

One of the worst tmo decisions I’ve ever seen. That wasn’t even close. So clearly backwards out the hands. TMO doesn’t understand the law, that’s the only explanation. — Egg (@ScorchShredz) March 14, 2021

The decision to rule out Ioane’s try didn’t cost the Blues in the end, who ran away 39-17 winners but robbed fans and spectators of the moment for centre Rieko Ioane.

However, the slew of questionable TMO calls over the weekend suggest fans could lose confidence in the standard of refereeing as the competition enters a round of pivotal matchups which could be close games.

The Hurricanes host the Chiefs in a battle of the winless teams while the Blues host the Crusaders in a blockbuster at Eden Park.