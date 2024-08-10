Boks issue update after RG Snyman withdrawl from Wallabies rout

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus revealed there will be no squad changes following RG Snyman’s late withdrawal ahead of the Rugby Championship opener against Australia.

The towering lock Snyman missed South Africa’s 33-7 win over Australia on Saturday due to a foot injury.

The lock was named in the starting XV but was withdrawn from the team just hours before kick-off.

His absence saw utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit cover the lock position with Ben-Jason Dixon starting at flank.

Salmaan Moerat, who captained the side against Portugal last month, was named on the bench as Ruan Nortje was struggling with a knee niggle.

However, despite the disruption, the back-to-back World Champs produced a clinical performance and secured their first win in Brisbane since 2013.

“RG has got a little bit of a foot injury and then Ruan was going to slot into the starting line-up because Salmaan is more of a front lock who plays the same position as Eben [Etzebeth].

“But then RG didn’t pass his fitness test on Friday, and then Ruan also hurt his knee.”

Erasmus explained that neither of the injuries to Snyman and Nortje were serious enough to warrant them returning to South Africa, meaning they could be in the selection mix for the Round Two clash against Australia next week.

“Luckily it doesn’t look so serious.

“So we keep both guys here.”

The coach revealed he was extremely pleased with Dixon’s performance and praised Du Toit for his line-out duty.

Part of the double jumper system line-out, Dixon was instrumental in the Springboks’ first try which saw Siya Kolisi power over the line at the back of a driving maul.

“Ben-Jason got a start and he did really well.

“Pieter-Steph caught the line-outs well against a very tall Australian line-out,” said Erasmus.

The Springboks will travel to Perth on Sunday and begin their on-field preparations for the next Test on Monday.