5:07pm, 27 January 2021

Blues talisman James Parsons has today announced that he has decided to retire from all rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parsons, 34, a centurion for the Blues and North Harbour along with two tests for the All Blacks, said that he is retiring on medical advice, after being out of the game for several months from a head injury.

“Firstly, I want to thank NZ Rugby, The Blues, North Harbour Rugby and Takapuna Rugby Club for the opportunities they’ve afforded me,” said Parsons.

Blues coach Leon Macdonald joins Sky Sport to talk about how they will manage the departure of Beauden Barrett for the 2021 Super Rugby season.

“For me it’s not about sadness it’s about celebration. I’ve been very fortunate to represent my two home teams The Blues and North Harbour Rugby over a hundred times each which is a dream come true, and to play two tests for the All Blacks is something I’ll never forget.

“I’m extremely grateful to have been a part of these great teams and even more grateful to the people that fill them. To all the coaches, medical teams, staff, management and teammates I’ve had the privilege of working with over the years – my family and I thank you. Your guidance and support have been second-to-none and I couldn’t ask for a better bunch a people to go to work with every day.

“To the loyal fans of The Blues and North Harbour Rugby – thank you. You have been only but amazing throughout my whole career.

“I’ve studied and gained a number of skills on and off the field throughout my whole career that will transfer into the next stage of my life. I’m grateful for the opportunities Sky and NZME have given me in the broadcasting space and look forward to exploring that more. One thing for certain is that I love this game and will be staying involved and looking forward to the opportunity to give back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finally, to my friends and family a massive thank you for your unwavering support. In particular, my wife Sam, daughter Maddy, Mum, Dad, Sarah, and Nicholas – I would not have been able to do any of this without your love and willingness to sacrifice to allow me to live out my dream. As this chapter ends, I’m looking forward to the next and can’t wait to see what that adventure holds.”

“JP is the sort of person every union wants and needs,” said Dave Gibson, CEO of North Harbour Rugby. “He gave everything for his community, his teammates and his whanau.

He has been through so much, both on and off the field, at Harbour, some good times and challenges but he is someone you can always rely on, especially when times get tough. He is many things to the people that know him- a Harbour centurion, captain, club man, teammate, friend, family man and more recently a father. His contribution cannot be measured but I would like to acknowledge and thank JP on behalf of North Harbour Rugby. We wish him, Sam and his whanau every success in the future.”

If the @BluesRugbyTeam can get the proper development structures in place, could they forge a new dynasty? #SuperRugbyhttps://t.co/O8TxXbmZCK — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 27, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a sad day for the Blues and our team,” Blues CEO Andrew Hore said. “But it is a real celebration that a local boy has been able to move through the pathway from secondary school, to club, to his provincial union, his Super team and to the All Blacks. James is entrenched with pride and deeply loves where he lives and who he represents.

“They say a true talisman is a player who does more than can be measured. The level of support that James has given to his captain and Blues both on and off the field is immeasurable. He deeply cares for our organisation and everyone in it and we care deeply about him and his family. They will be welcome as a part of the Blues always.”

Rob Nichol, head of the NZ Rugby Players Association, was also full of praise for the hooker.

“James has been a big contributor to the game on and off the field,” he said. “I want to acknowledge and thank him for the tireless work he has contributed off the field on behalf of the players as a Board Member of the NZ Rugby Players Association.

“He has always been prepared to engage and look for solutions on behalf of his fellow players. James has a lot to offer rugby in the future and I am sure he will continue to be a real asset to the sport.”

Statistics:

James Parsons finishes as the fourth highest capped Blues player (115 games) behind Keven Mealaumu, Jerome Kaino and Tony Woodcock.

North Harbour:

106 caps

Debut 2007 vs Wellington

Blues:

115 caps

Debut 2012 vs Highlanders

– with Blues Rugby