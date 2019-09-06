Bill Ellis Podcast - Episode 6 - Just how many 2nd rate kiwi coaches will feature at the RWC?

05 September, 10:36pm

Join James McOnie, Mils Muliaina, and Steven Bates in conversation on the Bill Ellis Podcast. This week there’s widespread agreement across the panel as the boys cover off another action packed week of NZ rugby.

Discussion points: All Blacks v Tonga. Who got the most out of the Pacific Nations Cup? Which RWC pool is the deepest? And how many 2nd rate kiwi coaches are there? Plus the Mitre 10 Cup & Otago host Taranaki in what will be a very big Ranfurly Shield Challenge.

Episode 5:

