Scores
New Zealand NZL 92 Tonga TON 7
Ireland IRE 19 Wales WAL 10
England ENG 37 Italy ITA 0
Scotland SCO 36 Georgia GEO 9
Wales WAL 17 Ireland IRE 22
Otago OTA 35 Taranaki TAR 27
Auckland AUC 22 Canterbury CAN 32
Bay of Plenty BAY 15 Wellington WEL 16
North Harbour HAR 38 Waikato WAI 36
Counties COU 0 Tasman TAS 36
Hawke's Bay HAW 41 Southland SOU 23
Manawatu MAN 31 Northland NOR 25
Taranaki TAR Tasman TAS
North Harbour HAR 19 Bay of Plenty BAY 27
Waikato WAI 20 Auckland AUC 20
Northland NOR 28 Hawke's Bay HAW 43
Canterbury CAN 80 Southland SOU 0
Otago OTA 37 Manawatu MAN 20
Wellington WEL 29 Counties COU 22
Free State CHE 31 Golden Lions LIO 28
Free State CHE 51 Sharks SHA 30
Golden Lions LIO 34 Griquas GRI 19
No games this week.
No games this week.
Waikato WAI Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
12 Sep
3:35am
Northland NOR Canterbury CAN Fri
13 Sep
3:35am
Taranaki TAR Bay of Plenty BAY Fri
13 Sep
10:35pm
Southland SOU Manawatu MAN Sat
14 Sep
1:05am
Counties COU Auckland AUC Sat
14 Sep
3:35am
Wellington WEL Otago OTA Sat
14 Sep
10:05pm
Tasman TAS North Harbour HAR Sun
15 Sep
12:35am
Canterbury CAN Manawatu MAN Thu
19 Sep
3:35am
Hawke's Bay HAW Taranaki TAR Fri
20 Sep
3:35am
Waikato WAI Tasman TAS Fri
20 Sep
10:35pm
Southland SOU Counties COU Sat
21 Sep
1:05am
North Harbour HAR Otago OTA Sat
21 Sep
3:35am
Auckland AUC Wellington WEL Sat
21 Sep
10:05pm
Northland NOR Bay of Plenty BAY Sun
22 Sep
12:35am
No games this week.
Rugby World Cup    

Bill Ellis Podcast Episode 6

Rugby World Cup    

Bill Ellis Podcast - Episode 6 - Just how many 2nd rate kiwi coaches will feature at the RWC?

Join James McOnie, Mils Muliaina, and Steven Bates in conversation on the Bill Ellis Podcast. This week there’s widespread agreement across the panel as the boys cover off another action packed week of NZ rugby.

Discussion points: All Blacks v Tonga. Who got the most out of the Pacific Nations Cup? Which RWC pool is the deepest? And how many 2nd rate kiwi coaches are there? Plus the Mitre 10 Cup & Otago host Taranaki in what will be a very big Ranfurly Shield Challenge.

Listen in the player below for all that & more, plus subscribe on iTunes so you never miss an episode.

Episode 5:

