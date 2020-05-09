6:01am, 09 May 2020

Ben Volavola has called time on his two-year stint at Racing 92 and is set to step down into the Pro D2. The Fijian has spent the majority of his stay in Paris playing second fiddle to Finn Russell, starting just two matches this past season alone.

That has left him restless for more action and having turning 29 last January, he is now set to forge his own path by signing with second-tier Perpignan whose likely promotion back to the Trop 14 was foiled by the recent termination of the French season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Volavola was Fiji’s first-choice out-half at the recent World Cup in Japan, but his battle with Russell for the No10 jersey at Racing simply hasn’t gone his way after joining the French capital club in summer 2018 after initially coming to Europe to play a season with Bordeaux.

Volavola’s signing, which is due to be confirmed on Monday according to French newspaper L’Independant, with be a huge boost for the Catalan club as they had been hunting a playmaker who could occupy a number of positions in the back line.

They had reportedly lost out in their efforts to recruit Scotland’s Greig Laidlaw and Volavola’s fellow Fijian Isaia Toeava, who are both said to be leaving Clermont.

But they now have secured the serviced of the Fiji No10 on a one-year contract that will be electronically signed on Monday after Volavola verbally agreed to the deal with Christian Lanta, the Perpignan sporting director.

Volavola’s club career has seen him do the round at plenty of clubs looking for he perfect fit. Speaking to Midi Olympique last year about his nomadic existence, he said: “I spent a year at the Crusaders. When I got there, Dan Carter had just joined Racing. Then there were the Rebels and North Harbour. I have a lot of bad luck. Then Bordeaux recruited me.

“I didn’t succeed what I wanted to accomplish with them. I wasn’t good enough and the club decided to release me before the end of my contract. It was then that Racing extended their hand.”