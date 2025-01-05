Bath player ratings vs Northampton Saints | Gallagher Premiership

Bath player ratings: Bath’s heart-stopping clash with Northampton ended in a narrow 35-34 defeat at Franklin’s Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their efforts, Bath’s fifth consecutive loss at the venue highlighted both individual brilliance and a few no so flash moments.

Here’s how the Bath players fared:

1. Beno Obano – 6.5

Solid defensively but struggled to impose himself in the loose. A steady performance without standing out.

Nick Mallett on Champions Cup difficulty | RPTV Former Stade Francais coach Nick Mallett on how difficult it is to win the double. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Nick Mallett on Champions Cup difficulty | RPTV Former Stade Francais coach Nick Mallett on how difficult it is to win the double. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

2. Tom Dunn – 8

Carried with ferocity and tackled like his life depended on it. A relentless effort kept Bath in the fight during crucial moments, not least his Bobby dazzler hit on Fraser Dingwall.

Northampton Bath All Stats and Data

3. Will Stuart – 7

Scored a vital close-range try to reignite Bath’s hopes but conceded a few penalties that disrupted momentum.

4. Quinn Roux – 6.5

Flashes of physicality and key turnovers showed his capabilities, but his influence in open play was limited.

5. Ross Molony – 6

Reliable in the lineout but offered little impact in the loose. A functional performance without fireworks.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Guy Pepper – N/A

Forced off with an injury after just nine minutes. Unfortunate timing for the flanker.

7. Miles Reid – 6.5

Dumped by Fin Smith in a moment he’ll want to forget, but redeemed himself with a crucial charge-down that set up Cokanasiga’s second try.

8. Alfie Barbeary – 7.5

Carried like a Trojan, consistently getting over the gain line and giving Bath momentum in attack.

9. Ben Spencer – 6.5

A mixed outing with some sharp distribution but struggled under Northampton’s defensive pressure late on.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Finn Russell – 7.5

Executed some beautiful passing, including a stunning setup for Bailey’s try, but his tackling let him down, and he was targeted by Northampton’s physical defence.

11. Will Muir – 5

Left the field injured after just 31 minutes, having missed several tackles in his brief spell.

12. Max Ojomoh – 6

Took his try well, showing good awareness, but was otherwise a relatively quiet shift.

13. Ollie Lawrence – 5.5

Exposed defensively for James Ramm’s try and lucky not to be penalised for a high tackle on George Hendy, although he was effective a times.

14. Joe Cokanasiga – 8

Took his two tries brilliantly, using his power and pace to beat defenders. Always dangerous when Bath get him the ball.

15. Orlando Bailey – 7.5

Scored a well-taken try and was a major problem for Saints. One of Bath’s brighter sparks in a tough loss.

Replacements

16. Kepu Tuipulotu – N/A

Not enough time to make a significant impact.

17. Francois van Wyk – 6

Brought stability in the scrum but contributed little else.

18. Thomas du Toit – 7.5

The Bok was impressive in between two stints either side of a HIA.

19. Charlie Ewels – 6

Helped maintain lineout accuracy but failed to impose himself physically.

20. Sam Underhill – 8

Made an immediate impact off the bench, excelling in both defence and attack.

21. Louis Schreuder – N/A

Introduced late with little time to influence the game.

22. Josh Bayliss – 7

Moved to the wing after Muir’s injury and impressed with his industry and carrying ability. Adapted well to an unusual role.

23. Jaco Coetzee – NA

Not on long enough to rate.