Third-quarter surge falls short for Bath as La Rochelle win Champions Cup opener

Bath’s Investec Champions Cup hopes suffered an immediate setback as twice-winners La Rochelle triumphed 24-20 at the Recreation Ground.

The Gallagher Premiership leaders launched a powerful second-half fightback, scoring two converted tries from 15 points adrift, but La Rochelle had just enough in the tank for a priceless away win.

They roared clear through tries from flanker Oscar Jegou, prop Reda Wardi and scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow, while fly-half Ihaia West kicked three conversions and a later penalty.

Bath were in deep trouble at half-time, managing only two Finn Russell penalties, yet they stirred after the break as hooker Tom Dunn and lock Quinn Roux claimed touchdowns, with Russell adding the extras.

Despite swirling rain and a gusting wind, a compelling contest unfolded, although it ramps up pressure on Bath, despite a losing bonus-point, to potentially win at least two of their last three pool games as they chase a last-16 place.

They tackle Benetton in Italy next, with Clermont Auvergne and Leinster looming as testing opponents in January.

Bath launched their Champions Cup campaign without captain and England scrum-half Ben Spencer, who missed out due to a tight hamstring, so Louis Schreuder started and Tom Carr-Smith provided bench cover.

Russell kicked Bath into a fifth-minute lead, but conditions – albeit at the very early stages of Storm Darragh – played their part as both sides found it tough going at times under the high ball.

La Rochelle’s heavyweight pack soon warmed to the task, and relentless pressure close to Bath’s line resulted in an 18th-minute try for Jegou that West converted.

The visitors had a collective power up-front, and they showcased it in all its glory through a long-range lineout drive that Bath could not stop.

Wardi claimed the touchdown, with West adding the extras, and although Russell kicked a second penalty, La Rochelle were immediately back on the attack.

Attack 70 Passes 44 71 Ball Carries 50 109m Post Contact Metres 97m 1 Line Breaks 2

Another lineout gave them a strong foundation five metres out, but this time they did not have to keep it tight as Kerr-Barlow darted through a huge gap for try number three, with West’s conversion making it 21-6.

Bath could not make inroads before the break, and they had a second-half mountain to climb against a team with a proven pedigree in the competition.

But the response was impressive, and Bath reduced their deficit midway through the third quarter as Dunn touched down following a driven lineout, before Russell judged his touchline conversion brilliantly to leave his team eight points adrift.

La Rochelle were rattled, and Bath struck again five minutes later after Kerr-Barlow failed to ground a kick behind his own line, with a charging Roux capitalising and Russell converting.

West eased La Rochelle nerves through a penalty on the hour-mark, yet a gripping final quarter was in store after Bath had clawed their way back to 24-20 behind.

La Rochelle called on significant international experience to close out the contest, thwarting Bath’s best efforts and give themselves a flying start in their bid for a third Champions Cup crown that would put them level with Saracens and Toulon in terms of tournament victories.