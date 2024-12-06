Bath player ratings vs La Rochelle | Investec Champions Cup

Bath player ratings: In tough conditions at The Rec, Bath battled bravely but ultimately fell to a disappointing 24-20 Investec Champions Cup defeat to Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The home side were able to mount a rousing fightback in the second-half after being roundly thumped in the first forty but ultimately they had left themselves with too much ground to make up. It’s certainly not how Johan van Graan will have wanted to open this season’s European account.

Here’s how the Bath players rated.

1. Thomas du Toit – 6.5

The big Bok his own in the scrum and won a penalty. Came close to claiming a try in the first half.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White on the weather conditions in London ahead of the Saracens clash Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to London this weekend, but White believes he has a matchday squad that can adapt to all conditions. Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White on the weather conditions in London ahead of the Saracens clash Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to London this weekend, but White believes he has a matchday squad that can adapt to all conditions.

2. Tom Dunn – 5.5

Started well with his lineouts before faltering under pressure, including a costly knock-on after Muir’s brilliant break. His 47th-minute maul try was much needed.

3. Will Stuart – 7

Solid at scrum time, holding his own against Reda Wardi, but couldn’t impose himself around the park as much as Bath needed.

4. Quinn Roux – 5.5

Anonymous in open play and offered little grunt when Bath needed it most against La Rochelle’s monster pack. His try was his first meaningful contribution.

Bath La Rochelle All Stats and Data

5. Charlie Ewels – 6

Worked hard defensively but struggled to rally the pack when La Rochelle’s power game took over.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Ted Hill – 6

Strong in the air and showed glimpses of his carrying ability, though not as influential as he would have hoped. Fell off a few too many tackles.

7. Guy Pepper – 6

The impressive rookie battled hard at the breakdown but maybe lacked the physical edge needed against La Rochelle’s bruising forwards.

8. Miles Reid – 8

The standout player for Bath. A busy carrier, relentless in defence, and won a couple of crucial turnovers. Why exactly he was taken off at 55 minutes is unclear.

9. Louis Schreuder – 6

Tidy enough as a replacement for Ben Spencer but his lateral movement from the base slowed Bath’s attack at times.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Finn Russell – 7.5

Did his best in challenging conditions with tactical kicks and nailed a long-range penalty. Lacked support at times but very nearly turned the game around late on with his magic.

Attack 70 Passes 44 71 Ball Carries 50 109m Post Contact Metres 97m 1 Line Breaks 2

11. Will Muir – 6

One brilliant galloping run deserved more but he couldn’t make much of the opportunities that did fall his way.

12. Will Butt – 4

Failed to carry effectively and was largely absent as La Rochelle dominated the midfield battle. Had a good start to the season but unable to compensate for Ollie Lawrence’s absence here.

13. Cameron Redpath – 6

Tried to spark the backline but couldn’t break through La Rochelle’s resolute defence.

14. Joe Cokanasiga – 4

Another who saw little action, and when involved, he couldn’t impose his physicality.

15. Tom de Glanville – 5

Reasonably proficient under the high ball but offered little in attack in miserable conditions.

REPLACEMENTS

16. Niall Annett – 4

The Ulsterman had a shocker, failing to improve on Dunn’s sub-par performance.

17. Francois van Wyk – 5

Held his own in the scrum but didn’t offer much else.

18. Archie Griffin – 5

Unable to make much of an impact after coming on at 65 minutes.

19. Ross Molony – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

20. Josh Bayliss – 5

Worked hard in defence but couldn’t match La Rochelle’s power.

21. Tom Carr-Smith – NA

Unused.

22. Max Ojomoh – NA

Not on the pitch long enough to get a rating after only being introduced on 71 minutes.

23. Jaco Coetzee – 6

Had a hard act to follow as Reid had been excellent. Didn’t lack for effort and got into La Rochelle faces.