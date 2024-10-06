Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Gallagher Premiership

'It looked like this team hadn't been coached for 6 weeks'

By PA
Connor Doherty of Newcastle Falcons reacts during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Newcastle Falcons and Leicester Tigers at Kingston Park on October 05, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers attack coach Peter Hewat expressed his pride at his side’s performance after they scored seven tries to beat Newcastle Falcons 42-10 at Kingston Park.

The Tigers were without head coach Michael Chieka due to a one-match ban and after a cagey start, they began to pull ahead and were leading 20-3 at half-time before earning the bonus point after the break.

They then rounded off a ruthless display with three further tries and Hewat admitted it was a pleasing performance away from home.

He said: “Really pleased with the performance, to come away from home, particularly to come up here and get a bonus point win, really happy and proud.

“More so for the players, as I said at the start of the week, we asked our senior players to step up and I thought they drove the team this week.”

Leicester’s only real scare of the game came in the second half when they were suddenly reduced to 13 after Anthony Watson and Hanro Liebenberg were sin-binned in quick succession.

Newcastle scored their only try of the game in that period through Callum Chick on his 150th appearance for the club, but Hewat praised the character in the team in navigating tricky spells.

“I spoke to the boys after the game around just showing that ability to stay in the fight,” Hewat added.

“We went down to 13 and even at the back end of the game there we were defending our line and didn’t want to give in, that’s the character that we’re building here and I’m sure the boss would’ve been happy with what he saw.”

Hewat also hailed an “outstanding” performance from the younger players in the squad, including Joseph Woodward and replacement Will Wand, who scored a try on debut with a brilliant interception.

“I thought they were all outstanding,” he said.

“Someone like Woody, who’s only a young kid, I thought he showed real composure, he’s got time on the ball, he was a bit nervous early on, but that’s to be expected and I’m really proud of him.

“Wandy coming on, defended really well under a little bit of pressure there, then the intercept try, I’m really happy for him.”

It was another tough night for Newcastle, who were handed their 24th straight defeat in the Gallagher Premiership.

They remain bottom of the table with three losses this season and Newcastle’s consultant rugby director Steve Diamond accepted responsibility for the defeat.

“I think for a side that hadn’t had a coach all week they were remarkable, it looked like this team hadn’t been coached for six weeks,” Diamond said.

“I’ve got to take responsibility for that performance, certainly didn’t see it coming.

“I think we’ve made some great strides over the pre-season and the last couple of games.

“Even though we’ve been competitive, I think tonight showed the gulf if we’re not on it mentally, and we weren’t on it for whatever reason.

“That’s the question I’ve asked the team. We’re not going to change the training week, we’re going to come in as normal, review it and try and get better at it.

“I think the performance was unacceptable from me right the way down to the kitmen tonight, we didn’t deliver for the sponsors, the supporters or the owner.”

England player watch: Bristol's Harry Randall vs Bath's Ben Spencer

With Borthwick favourite Mitchell now laid up, Saturday’s script was for the long lycra-sleeved Spencer to produce a show of force to suggest he would be a worthy of an England starter versus the All Blacks on November 2. Instead, the short-sleeved, socks around the ankles Randall – and Bristol – stole his thunder with a 36-26 win.

Comments

1 Comment
M
MB 11 hours ago

I am really pulling for Newcastle to turn it around this season. I like what Steve Diamond has to say, I just hope it works!

Comments on RugbyPass

h
hm 13 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

amen ben 🙏

102 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 45 minutes ago
Seven-try Bulls make it another miserable URC away day for Ulster

2/2. Looks good but rusty. Left a few points out there and got a bit comfortable in the last 20 minutes. My Bulls needs to get fit fast

1 Go to comments
L
LB 45 minutes ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

This all started simply because Barrett missed a few conversions in Rassie's first win against the all blacks in 2018. Not only was Barrett forbidden from playing 10 or taking another conversion for many a games , but Hansen changed the whole backline and abandoned the gameplan he had been building since 2016. It forced out Ben Smith and all fullback contenders for the next five years. Suddenly the 2018 northern tour became all about kicking drop goals, which meant nothing when England were up 19-7

.

I don't know if it was Rassie's plan but that 2018 win in Wellington seemed to throw the all blacks out of spin for years. Imagine if as a result of Libbok missing the penalty against the Pumas, Rassie panickly changed his whole backline a year out from the world cup and abandoned his whole strategy he has been building with Tony Brown.

2 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 46 minutes ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

Beauden passes fine.

2 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 57 minutes ago
'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

5 of the teams have average gates under 4000. The 2 x Italian teams average 2000. The best Scottish and Welsh players are in the Premiership and Top 14. if the highlights packages are anything to go by, defence is optional. Super crowds and viewership was up 20% this season. Drua have been an excellent addition and Jaguares will re-enter.

3 Go to comments
I
IS 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

You do know dmac has the most kick regathees of any other al black in the team right so your comment is poor asf he also boasted the best kicking percentage i. The rugby championship his tactical kicking was better than any other all black so what the he'll are you on about

102 Go to comments
I
IS 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

Mounga isn't even close to being better

102 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

Yeah, they seem to have the same malaise as Super Rugby, only the good teams/big games attract crowds too. Two random games I watched this week had absolutely non on the far side, or any camera shot televised.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

there is a huge difference between what is a "very ordinary" rugby team and a "very ordinary AB team". It was a 'very ordinary AB team' that was reduced to 14 men for the RWC Final and they still scored the only try and outplayed the 'greatest Bok team ever'. Campo reaching for credibility and relevance.

12 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'I'll repeat it 100 times': Eddie Jones' ageist selection policy for Japan unhealthy

Yeah, plenty of good 12's that are younger than Riley or the other aussie.

7 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
Stormers gain first win with rout of Zebre

quality of URC, Leinster/Munster apart, is just woeful.

2 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
'I'll repeat it 100 times': Eddie Jones' ageist selection policy for Japan unhealthy

How did that selection policy work out for Wallabies at RWC'23 ?

7 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

URC is weak, take away Leinster and maybe Munster and its a ragtag lot of leftovers and wannabes.

3 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Near full strength Leinster maintain 100 per cent start to season

Next week versus Munster should be interesting. That's Frawley V Crowley.

70,000 attendance expected at that match

5 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

step forward the winners of the LOTTO Cup, 2023.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

Ah! Click bait cop #2s turn!


Beauden Barrett can't pass Hamish. A first fives first job is to pass. Beauden can't pass. Ran great for all those accolades though, just Cruden looked better for the team during the Lions series.


Hansen was a basket case for sure though. Should have had Mo'unga in there a year or two earlier and building his confidence to take charge instead of making him flounder by throwing him in the deep end. Nearly won it, single handedly again mind you, last year.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

Yes, I did too. To me the kicks (and this goes for 90+% of them) seemed to go where he intended, ie a game plan to not contest them.


I noticed nothing unusual on the stats, RP regularly had 1:6:2 ratio or the like, personally I was really happy with his ratio. I noted about one missed timed kick every game though, which I think is about twice as high as you'd want for a world class/RWC winning 10. I didn't like that he kicks the ball directly out most of the time either. Much more preferred Albornoz's style (even Sacha's).


I wonder if thats him or the team then. They have taken the 3 far more often than otherwise. Opta has good stats on % predictability etc, I find it really strange no media creators (that I could find) are paying to use it as content. I can remember 1 gettable 3 he missed in SA. Has to be broken down into pens and cons first.


Maybe he's getting carried away with himself but I just don't see it. He has looked so cool in Black this year.

102 Go to comments
R
RC 1 hour ago
'I'll repeat it 100 times': Eddie Jones' ageist selection policy for Japan unhealthy

He could start by selecting japanese players and not every single kiwi, islander, south african and australian that plays in Japan...

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

because of how triggered you were?

102 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

It's pretty faint praise to be honest. None of the 1st 5/8ths in the RC particularly impressed. D-Mac still lacks top level game management and too many of his kicks under pressure are poor. Yes - he is good goal kicker and yes he is the best ball runner at 10 (probably globally). But I would be very surprised if he was starting 10 for the ABs in the 2027 RWC final

102 Go to comments
