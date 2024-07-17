Assistant coach explains decision to leave key All Black in New Zealand

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald has explained the decision to leave Patrick Tuipulotu in New Zealand, with Blues lock Sam Darry coming into the mix to face Fiji.

Following two bone-bruising and generally physical Test matches against England in Dunedin and Auckland, New Zealand selectors have made the decision to “look after” Tuipulotu.

Tuipulotu, 31, suffered what was initially believed to be a Super Rugby Pacific season-ending knee injury during the Blues’ quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua. But, miraculously, the lock was named in the starting side two weeks later for their shot at destiny.

The second rower took the field at Eden Park for the Grand Final against the Chiefs, and it was a true captain’s knock from Tuipulotu who received a standing ovation and deafening cheer from the crowd midway through the second term when he was replaced.

After being named in Scott Robertson’s first All Blacks squad, Tuipulotu was named in the No. 5 jumper in both Tests against the English. But with one more match to play before The Rugby Championship next month, Tuipulotu has not flown with the team to San Diego, USA.

“Patrick Tuipolotu’s was a decision around just as fitness in terms of his, his body,” Leon MacDonald told reporters on Monday.

“You know his return into the final. With a knee, he rolled his ankle during that game, and then two massive efforts against the really physical England pack.

“(We) just feel that we need to look after him a little bit, and Sam Darry’s coming to give him give him a bit of a break.”

The All Blacks have rewarded 23-year-old Sam Darry for a strong season with the champion Blues by including the towering lock on the plane to San Diego.

After starting the first two matches of the Super Rugby season, the lock was sidelined Darry until a round nine return against the Brumbies. The New Zealander returned to the fold and ended up starting nine matches this year, including the Grand Final.



Head-to-Head Last 2 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 59 18 First try wins 100% Home team wins 100%

Darry is now in line to potentially debut in the famed black jersey when New Zealand take on Mick Byrne’s Fiji at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday afternoon (NZT).

“He’s an immensely talented, young man. He’s had his injury issues which has sort of slowed down his game time, but he’s shown he just keeps getting better the more rugby he plays,” MacDonald explained.

“And you know, as it’s a coaching group, we’re just really impressed with Sam. He’s just thrived in the environment and just impressed us through his shared work rate and determination.

“So yeah, he’s deserved a spot here on this tour.”

Darry could potentially debut at Test level along with some other currently uncapped players. Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor has been knocking at the door all season and it seems that this weekend, the midfielder might be rewarded for his form.

“Yeah, Billy’s fantastic.

“I experienced Billy for the very 1st time with All Blacks XV as a coach, and really enjoyed the way he plays.

“But also he’s a good student of the game, and he’s got a skill set and work rate that’s as good as any midfielder.

“So yeah, he’s pushing, you know, pushing really hard and waiting for his opportunity to play.

“And you know he’s definitely a player that I think would handle test rugby really well.”