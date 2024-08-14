Andrew Mehrtens is looking to buy into a French Pro D2 club – report

Former All Blacks out-half Andrew Mehrtens is said to be part of a six-strong partnership group looking to take over Beziers, according to a media report in France on the Pro D2 club who contested a promotion semi-final play-off last May.

Beziers were beaten 21-27 in that knockout match by Vannes, who are now preparing to make their Top 14 debut when they host reigning champions Toulouse on September 8. The new Pro D2 season gets underway the previous weekend with the opening round presenting Beziers with a trip along the Mediterranean coast to play Nice on August 30.

By that stage, they could potentially be under new ownership as it has been reported that a group of foreign investors – which includes Mehrtens – has pitched an offer to take over a club that hasn’t regained its top-flight status since a 2004/05 relegation.

They even spent some time in the third tier Federale and it was there where Mehrtens wound down his stellar career, joining Beziers in 2010 following a two-year stint at Racing 92. During his three-year stay before his retirement from playing, he helped them to become champions at his first attempt and get them back into the Pro D2.

The Kiwi has now been named as one of six partners in an investment group looking to take charge at the club which finished third on the 2023/24 regular-season table.

A report on rugbyrama.fr read: “According to our information, the ASBH club will soon change its flag. After months of long negotiations with Robert Menard, the mayor of the city, and its leaders, Beziers received a buy-out offer from a group of foreign investors including Andrew Merthens.

“It was an eternal refrain that was repeated over the months since the incredible and aborted episode of the Emiratis. Contacted by us, Menard confirmed the negotiations with investors attracted by the club, its history and the prospects. An official request was sent Tuesday afternoon to the Ligue National de Rugby as well as to the Rugby Regulatory Authority (former DNACG) in order to validate the funds and the file on several aspects.

“According to our information, this foreign group, based in Ireland, has six partners, including Mehrtens, the legendary All Blacks fly-half who played for Beziers during its development in Federale 1 in 2011. The roles and what happens next remain to be defined as the season begins in a few days.”