TOP 14

Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

By Liam Heagney
Nolann Le Garrec on Six Nations duty this year with France (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Stuart Lancaster’s Racing 92 have confirmed that France scum-half Nolann Le Garrec will leave Paris at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and will link up with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle for the following two seasons.

The 22-year-old, who made his club first-team breakthrough in the 2020/21 campaign, has since gone on to be capped on five occasions by Fabien Galthie’s French national team. He will now move to La Rochelle next July to replace Tawera Kerr-Barlow, whose current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

A statement read: Nolann Le Garrec, who arrived at the Racing training centre in 2017 from RC Vannes, has just announced to us that he will join Stade Rochelais from the 2025/26 season. The whole club and Nolann will have at the heart of closing of this adventure with the always strong ambition of Racing 92 to win titles.”

From Vannes, where his family still lives, Le Garrec hinted in a recent rugbyrama.fr interview that he could indeed be leaving when his Racing contract expired.

“I owe a lot to Racing. That’s something I have in mind. I grew up there and they gave me a lot of resources. But I also worked a lot on the side. Success is a balance between the club and the player. We are in a professional world and things can change. We’ll see.”

La Rochelle statement: Oscar Jegou

Both had been under house arrest since July 17 and had to wear electronic tags due to accusations of aggravated rape following a night out in Mendoza while on tour with France.

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Latest Features

FEATURE

Jamie Osborne heads up the Irish family who may one day rival the Barretts

The precocious back and eldest of five siblings shone on his introduction to the Test arena in South Africa.

FEATURE

'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

New Zealand's failure to fashion clean exits from their own half cost them gravely against Argentina.

FEATURE

Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The Australia coach's home-based troops were battered and bruised by South Africa in the Rugby Championship opener.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 18 minutes ago
Springboks change 14 for Portugal with 7 debutants

Wrong again Finnigan Old Chap. You are such a turd.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Springboks change 14 for Portugal with 7 debutants

Cough cough

26 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 22 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

So Nick I wonder if, in the event that your 0 from 4 scenario comes to pass, whether some of the most ardent kiwi fans on here will finally start to understand the true extent of the predicament they’re really in? Or will it be a few more years yet before the penny starts to drop…

16 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 25 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Pretty clear that this story has garnered a serious level of agreement on the poor predicament that the sad carcass of the SR remains find themselves in. And to think there were one or two, well one really, that was only days ago pontificating on how the SA franchises had done so very well to become competitive and had ‘found their level’ in the URC!!!


And of course this assessment was in spite of a growing body of evidence clearly pointing to the difficulties and decline of franchise rugby levels in aus and nz.


None so blind as those that will not see…

212 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 27 minutes ago
Australia vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I like the team sheet Boks.


Like I said from the beginning of the year, it must be nice to not only have a bombsquad, but a bombsquad with that amount of experience backing some of the youngsters / new caps getting a chance on the field.


Excited about Am at 12. Not something I thought would be on the cards. If SA 12 doesn’t have to be a sh1t house anymore, we have some fabulous ballers we can play at centre. Whether inside or outside. Much like we have many options at wing.


I’m glad we’ve taken a route at 15. We need a specialist 15 long term to fill Willies shoes. No doubt Damian is the incumbent at 15 - but we another specialist. Here’s your chance Fassi. Make it count.


And especially glad about the choice at front row. 😁


And some people said we couldn’t unearth the talent quick enough to replace the oldies. Some people know nothing.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 37 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Yawn.


Okay. We’ll wait for you to announce when the World Cup can be used as a measure of standards.

212 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 40 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Only if it was for a win vs the Boks!

16 Go to comments
J
JW 41 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

No I'm just talking about the countries economy. It was just an example that if they do things as well as South Africa they have access to an economy that can be bigger than Frances (in a rugby union context to be clear). Nothing to do with SR, I'm not sure that would unlock that sort of value.


Well Nick, how do you say Will Skelton is on holiday without saying Will Skelton is on holiday? Um "It's a big pay check for RA to cover for a RC they don't expect to win, and then you probably have to include his lunches as well!"? How was that answer? You could also go back over your old articles about the difficult climate for South African's having to play all year round? No Inner sanctum needed when we have media 😉

212 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 41 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Careful, you might upset a few natives, some of them can be sensitive little souls…😂

16 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 43 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

If I were in the boardroom of SR, I would invite the Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas from SA to join SR as well as a team or 2 from Argentina. That would definitely strengthen SR a lot. These teams beat our 4 main franchises on a regular basis in the Currie Cup. The competition is strong and very healthy and they are all looking to join and international competition. The Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks are currently playing in the URC and Champions Cup and European Cup. They won't leave there especially becoming partners this year. The Cheetahs play in the European Cup as guests. Everyone is crying because SA isn't playing in SR, but there is very strong teams that IS AVAILABLE and would love to join. Just that step allowing some SA teams into SR would strengthen the SR competition. Yes, it would benefit SA too, and most likely make it a bit unfair that SA plays in 2 different international competitions, but we have the talent here in SA. Strong teams that can help enhance and better rugby in the SH. These players are currently leaving to other shores up North where they become citizens and eligible for those countries, but it doesn't bother us as players with as much talent replaces them and we don't feel the pinch. Why not take advantage of it? Why not bring that SA physicality to the SR that is so sorely missed? There is everything to gain and very little to lose in comparison. There is so many available options to SR, but fools are running the program. The program should be dismantled, and reassembled by people who knows rugby and business and is passionate about both. We all want a strong SH, because it keeps the SH strong. Now SA is helping making the NH strong and NZ/Aus have only themselves to blame for it. From here on out, especially with Tony Brown as attack coach, and all the talent at his disposal, the gap between the Boks and the rest of world rugby will just become a grand canyon. If not letting the SA teams in, why not swap out a few players on loan basis to compete in our Currie Cup or even the URC? So that those players can gain the experience of playing against world class players of different countries week in and week out? Just a few thoughts on my part

212 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 43 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

What everyone is noticing is the decline of the SR carcass and now beginning to worry that it has infected their test teams. And that’s before the Boks also do one up north…

212 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 47 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Oooohhhh! Touched a nerve then…


Whatever way you try and retro spin it, you reckon it’s fine for you to trash talk welsh clubs (very much in context of course!) but one wrong word coming back and it’s up in arms that the Brumbies are dissed?!! Have you actually read the article above???


Let’s put it another way more in line with your spin then: how do you reckon you’d fare standing up in front of the welsh urc teams telling them “that WRU income relies mainly on the success of the national team. (Therefore) Hardly anyone in Wales is interested in the regional teams and where they sit in the lower half of the table doesn't really matter that much”.


Seriously, you need to take a long hard look.

212 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I suspect you're right - but they sure need to!

16 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

True but theey might have traded a loss to England in one of the Tests for this one?

16 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I was surprised at that scrum perfromance in the last 20' too. But Sclavi was very strong at THP and Newall ended up scrumming on his own rather than as part of the unit.

16 Go to comments
T
Terry24 50 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Due to the RWC draw methodology 2 of the then top 4 teams (3 of top 5) were guaranteed elimination before the semi final. Meanwhile, 2 of the teams from seed 6 up were guaranteed semi final places. Therefore, before a ball was kicked, itw as impossible for the 4 top ranked sides to make the final 4 in the RWC, ergo we can not state that the Rugby World Cup is an accurate predictor of standards.

212 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I very much doubt that outcome, but couldn't resist putting it in Ed!

16 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I'll get it sorted!

16 Go to comments
J
JW 53 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

You certainly can't see them disrespecting the Lions next year and not choosing the best available players can you Nick?


I mean, if you were ruthless you could. It would not even make the back pages of the news if it was like this year, and there would certainly be no loss in revenue if they continued to save money. That would be some cold hard administration if they just waited for the RWC to invest in the game and advertising.

212 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

If 9 out of 14 is the true mark I think he'll get them SK.


Ofc it will be a lot harder if they lose twice in SA, at least in the short term. If they finish the RC at 2-4 then it could mean trouble, but we'll see.

16 Go to comments
