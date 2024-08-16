Andre Esterhuizen's Sharks return delayed despite completing his ban
Sharks Currie Cup coach JP Pietersen has shared the latest news regarding the much-anticipated on-field return of Springboks midfielder Andre Esterhuizen in the black jersey. Esterhuizen has rejoined the Sharks from Gallagher Premiership club Harlequins, whom he signed for in 2020 when he exited the Durban-based franchise.
Selected to play against Wales in June in London, the powerhouse centre was also named in the Springboks squad for their July matches against Ireland (two) and Portugal. However, he received a four-match ban for a red card offence during the July 20 win over the Portuguese in Bloemfontein.
The 30-year-old was initially issued with a yellow card by Scottish referee Hollie Davidson for head-on-head contact with opposite number Jose Lima at the Free State Stadium. That sanction was then upgraded to red after a TMO bunker review and Esterhuizen was subsequently left out of the Springboks’ Rugby Championship squad.
Having completed the tackle school intervention, the final match of his four-game ban was scrapped, making him available for selection in this Saturday’s round seven Currie Cup match away to the Cheetahs. Sharks supporters, though, will have to wait a little longer to see him take to the field.
“Andre is available to play,” conformed Pietersen following his team announcement. “He is training with John Plumtree in the United Rugby Championship (URC) team, so unfortunately I don’t have access to him for this weekend’s match.”
Despite the midfielder not being in action this weekend, the Cheetahs had a plan for the imposing threat Esterhuizen would have posed. “He is a big guy,” said Cheetahs director of rugby Frans Steyn. “I really enjoyed him a lot when I was at the Springboks. Luckily we all built the same, two legs, two arms, so we just need to tackle him around his ankles.”
Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia!
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!
"Having completed the tackle school intervention"
Well, I sincerely hope for his, the Sharks and the Boks' sake he's learnt his lesson at the school and managed to shake off the Harlequins/pom/rugby league crap tackling method that he unfortunately seems to have picked up in England and will be able to take his place in the incredibly low and hard tackling approach that Rassie and company have instilled so amazingly successfully over the last six years.